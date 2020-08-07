During a virtual meeting of Tulsa World sports staff members on Friday, there was a discussion of football-coverage possibilities.
There also was the consideration of what might happen if there isn’t a football season.
Look at the extremes connected with the attempt just to practice football. Consider the millions of dollars spent on COVID-19 testing simply to determine whether it’s OK to even think about trying to play football games.
The NFL and college guys now are in their preseason camps. The high school teams start next week.
I seem to be in the minority with my belief that in Oklahoma, we’ll have a typical football schedule for at least a month. I want to believe it, so I do believe it, but I’m not oblivious to the potential for catastrophe.
If there are coronavirus outbreaks after one weekend of football, we may not get to a second weekend, much less to a second month.
There currently is no sure thing in sports, but I do feel confident about the NBA’s ability to sustain a clean bubble and take its season to a championship finish line.
As Major League Baseball does its little 60-game thing, the Miami Marlins’ roster is in tatters and the Cubs-Cardinals weekend series has been postponed.
Major-college football conferences have cut games from schedules.
Their respective NCAA Presidents Councils made the sobering decision to cancel Division II and Division III championships in football and seven additional fall sports.
Meanwhile, there was one uplifting report this week. It originated from the NBA bubble: Of the 343 players rested for COVID-19 since July 29, none registered as positive.
At the conclusion of the Tulsa World sports department meeting, I turned on the television for 2½ hours of live, meaningful NBA competition. In the fourth of its eight seeding games that precede the start of the playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder was matched with Memphis.
When I describe it as having been “meaningful,” I’m saying it was an actual game with a result that counts in the standings. Ultimately, the outcome would be a factor in determining whether the Thunder finishes fourth, fifth or sixth in the Western Conference pecking order.
With regard to entertainment, nothing about it was meaningful. With regard to well-played basketball, there was none of that. It might have been OKC’s worst performance of the season.
Playing without Steven Adams (sore leg) and Dennis Schroder (who left the bubble for the birth of his child), the Thunder still bolted to a big lead.
At the 1:55 mark of the opening period, a Darius Bazley 3-pointer gave OKC an 18-point cushion.
After that, Memphis outscored the Thunder 102-55.
For the currently eighth-seeded Grizzlies, there was a badly needed 121-92 victory. For the Thunder, there was 35% shooting overall and a 13-of-43 result on 3-pointers.
One of the beauties of bubble ball is that there’s a game every other day. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Thunder clashes with former coach Scott Brooks and the Washington Wizards.
For OKC, Sunday will be a lot better than Friday. You can bank on it.
The NBA’s bubble set-up looks good on television and the quality of play has ranged from good to really good and occasionally brilliant.
As MLB bickered over money and schedule issues, baseball blew its chance to be heroic at a time American sports fans most needed a live-sports hero. The baseball season should have started six weeks earlier than it did.
During this most unusual of sports years, I’m thankful to have had UFC fights and boxing as viewing options. I appreciate the PGA Tour’s work in conducting televised tournaments.
Football is the most monstrous of all uncertainties. I’m so hopeful that we have it, and that athletes and coaches can be shielded from virus infection, but maybe it’s impossible. Within six weeks of today, we’ll have a pretty good feel for what 2020 football will look like.
What will I be doing on Sept. 30? It would be awesome to write and talk about that upcoming weekend’s football games involving Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and the University of Tulsa. It would be amazing to focus as much on real football topics as on COVID-19 concerns.
However, if on Sept. 30 I’m writing and talking about a football season that has been wrecked by the pandemic, I’ll remember that there’s an appealing television option that night: Game 1 of the NBA Finals.