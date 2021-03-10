Bill Haisten: A full year later, reflecting on the shock of 3/11/2020 and 3/12/2020

On Thursday, there is an anniversary: It was on March 11, 2020 that a Utah-Thunder NBA game was canceled because Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus.
It was in Oklahoma City that the sports world first was rocked by COVID-19. Within a couple of hours of that cancellation, the NBA season was suspended.
On Friday, there is an additional anniversary: It was on March 12, 2020 that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed state championship basketball tournaments.
Locally, photos of an empty Mabee Center always will be defining images of that day.
Nationally, 3/12/2020 became unforgettable when the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all spring sports.
For people whose lives or livelihoods are rooted in sports, the shutdown of Oklahoma and American basketball, baseball, track, golf, etc., was a numbing experience.
Everything about March 2020 was numbing. Being instructed to stay at home. Wearing masks in public. The lack of traffic on typically busy streets. The empty shelves in grocery stores.
Because there were no indicators regarding timelines on the resumption of sports, the rest of March 2020 and the entirety of April 2020 were empty and miserable.
No one could answer the most pressing questions: Will the Thunder and the NBA finish their season? Will there be college and high school football seasons? Will there be a Tulsa Drillers season?
I couldn’t get a gym workout because all gyms were locked, so in March-April 2020 I would do laps in a mostly empty and silent Hunter Park. There were evenings when I was the only person on the trail that enveloped the park. I couldn’t even watch the dogs play in the dog park. It was locked.
On Wednesday, there also was an anniversary of sorts: On March 10, 2020, we in Oklahoma had a mostly normal sports day. We haven’t had one since.
The front page of the 3/11/2020 Tulsa World was committed mostly to COVID coverage. The lead story: A second coronavirus case had been confirmed in Tulsa County. At the time, considering how little most of us really knew about COVID-19, it was unsettling that the virus was touching Tulsans.
The Associated Press reported that Massachusetts and New York had become coronavirus hot spots. Another story centered on the return home of 26 Oklahomans who had been trapped on a coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship docked in San Francisco Bay.
Within the World’s 3/11/2020 sports section, however, it was mostly business as usual. We had a feature piece on the momentum of the Oklahoma State basketball team as it prepared for the Big 12 Tournament.
I wrote about a new OSU football assistant — quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay.
Guerin Emig wrote about former Cowboy QB Taylor Cornelius and his bid to gain pro football traction with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.
There also was a story on University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery’s spring-practice attempt to resolve issues on the offensive side of his program. For the Golden Hurricane passing game, there had been a three-year slump.
One story, however, did address the possible coronavirus threat on OU’s plan to play a spring football game in April.
As it turned out, there was no spring game at OU or at OSU or TU, but there were college and high school seasons — albeit with attendance limitations — because of the improvisational ingenuity of health officials.
Only a few weeks after the virus threat had been given its “pandemic” designation, schools and leagues partnered with health officials in formulating testing and procedural protocols.
The inability to sell typical numbers of football and basketball tickets had a devastating impact on university athletic departments, but it would have been catastrophic if games hadn’t been played at all. If not for television revenue, some schools already would be out of the sports business.
I’ve used this quote twice before, and I’m using it again now because it’s a reflection of the universal uncertainty of March 2020. One week after the local and national shutdown, I talked with KJRH-2 sports director Cayden McFarland. At that time, he was doing live sports reports not from the KJRH studio, but from his living room.
“If we get eight weeks of this,” McFarland said, “can you imagine what everything will be like?”
At that moment, no, I couldn’t imagine eight weeks of the coronavirus disruption of our lives and jobs. I couldn’t imagine eight weeks of hearing my least favorite term of all time: “the new normal.”
And yet here we are, after one full year of this, and I still wear a mask every day. I’ve had one of my two COVID vaccinations.
On 3/11/2020 and 3/12/2020, I was attempting to process shocking cancellations and what the rest of that year might look like.
On 3/11/2021, I’m encouraged by certain indicators/predictions. I’m thankful that my loved ones are OK, I’m relieved that we’ll have March Madness in a few days, and I can’t believe we’ve endured a pandemic for a full year.