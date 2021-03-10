Bill Haisten: A full year later, reflecting on the shock of 3/11/2020 and 3/12/2020

No one could answer the most pressing questions: Will the Thunder and the NBA finish their season? Will there be college and high school football seasons? Will there be a Tulsa Drillers season?

I couldn’t get a gym workout because all gyms were locked, so in March-April 2020 I would do laps in a mostly empty and silent Hunter Park. There were evenings when I was the only person on the trail that enveloped the park. I couldn’t even watch the dogs play in the dog park. It was locked.

On Wednesday, there also was an anniversary of sorts: On March 10, 2020, we in Oklahoma had a mostly normal sports day. We haven’t had one since.

The front page of the 3/11/2020 Tulsa World was committed mostly to COVID coverage. The lead story: A second coronavirus case had been confirmed in Tulsa County. At the time, considering how little most of us really knew about COVID-19, it was unsettling that the virus was touching Tulsans.

The Associated Press reported that Massachusetts and New York had become coronavirus hot spots. Another story centered on the return home of 26 Oklahomans who had been trapped on a coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship docked in San Francisco Bay.