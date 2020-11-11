Bill Haisten: Thunder shows it values continuity by promoting Mark Daigneault to head coach

During the time that the Oklahoma City Thunder had two head coaches – Scott Brooks for most of seven seasons and Billy Donovan for five – the Brooklyn Nets had nine head coaches. The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns each had eight. The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves each had seven. The Los Angeles Lakers had six coaches.
At the opposite end of the stability spectrum are teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers (only three head coaches since 1969), San Antonio Spurs (one head man – Gregg Popovich – since 1996), and Dallas Mavericks (one head man – Rick Carlisle – since 2008).
As someone who was on the Spurs’ payroll for seven years, Thunder general manager Sam Presti seems to relate more to the emphasis on continuity.
On Wednesday – nine weeks after Donovan resigned to become the Chicago Bulls’ head coach – it was announced that 35-year-old assistant Mark Daigneault had been promoted to OKC’s head-coaching position.
I’ll be surprised if Daigneault isn’t coaching the Thunder on his 40th birthday, at which point, hopefully, Oklahoma City will have gotten beyond the more painful chapters of what looks to be an extensive rebuilding process.
“We see people as part of solutions,” Presti explained. “We tend to try to stick with people and let them do their best work. I think that’s part of the environment that’s been created here.
“A lot of that goes back to the people who started in 2008 together. It was a much smaller organization and a lot of us were much younger, but there was some significant groundwork laid at that time and we went through some significant adversity. We started 3-29 (during the 2008-09 season, the organization’s first in Oklahoma after having moved from Seattle). We linked arms together. We rode that out.”
In 10 of the past 11 seasons, and at the end of each of the Donovan seasons, the Thunder was an NBA playoff participant. Donovan’s first season ended on May 30, 2016 – with a Game 7 loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals. It was Kevin Durant’s final game with the Thunder.
Thirty-five days later, Durant staggered the Thunder organization by signing a free-agency contract with the Warriors.
Before his Zoom conference with media members, Daigneault spoke by telephone with the best of the current Thunder players – 35-year-old Chris Paul, who, reportedly, could be sent to Phoenix in a trade.
Paul was an All-Star and tremendous for the Thunder in 2019-20, but age and contract don’t really fit within an OKC process of rebuilding. Over the next two years, he is due to collect a total of more than $85 million.
“When Sam called me and offered me the job the other day, I was just so overwhelmed, thinking about all of the people (who) had their fingerprints on my life and my career,” said Daigneault, who before joining Donovan’s staff last season was the five-year head coach of the OKC Blue, the Thunder’s G-League developmental team.
Daigneault’s name is pronounced dayg-nault. He is a native of Leominster, Massachusetts, and is described by Presti as being “obsessed” with Bruce Springsteen and his music. Before making the move to professional basketball, Daigneault was a Donovan assistant at the University of Florida, an assistant at Holy Cross and a student-manager for the 2004 national champion UConn Huskies.
As the Thunder’s 72-game schedule begins in late December, it is expected that the 2020-21 opening-night roster would be anchored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, an emerging Lu Dort and Steven Adams.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Daigneault said, “and nothing worthwhile is.”
