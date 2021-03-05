Big 12 Wrestling Tournament teams at a glance

AIR FORCE FALCONS
Rank: NR
Record: 2-5 (2-5 Big 12)
Top wrestler: Jared Van Vleet (5-3); No. 4 seed at 133 pounds
Notable: Wyatt Hendrickson (heavyweight) is 9-2 and seeded sixth. … Cody Phippen (125) has the team’s best record at 10-2 and is the No. 6 seed in his weight division.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Rank: NR
Record: 0-6 (0-4)
Top wrestler: DJ Lloren (9-0); No. 4 seed at 141 pounds
Notable: Lloren is ranked 12th in the coaches rankings at 141. … Hunter Cruz (184) is the only other Fresno State wrestler in the Big 12 field.
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Rank: No. 9
Record: 9-3 (4-1)
Top wrestler: Ian Parker (11-1); No. 1 seed at 141 pounds
Notable: Parker is ranked fifth in the country and is 11-1 this season. … Sophomore David Carr is 12-0 at 157 pounds. … Iowa State — which finished second at last year’s Big 12 Championships — last won a Big 12 postseason title in 2010.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON
Rank: NR
Record: 7-3 (5-2)
Top wrestler: Jared Franek (9-2); No. 3 seed at 157 pounds
Notable: Luke Weber (165) is seeded fourth in his division, while Dylan Droegmueller (141), Owen Pentz (197) and Brandon Metz (heavyweight) are all No. 7 seeds for the Bison.
NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS
Rank: No. 22
Record: 4-4 (3-2)
Top wrestler: Parker Keckeisen (9-0); No. 1 seed at 184 pounds
Notable: Keckeisen is ranked fifth nationally. … Brody Teske is the No. 1 seed at 125 pounds and is 8-1 this season.
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Rank: NR
Record: 4-2 (3-2)
Top wrestler: Andrew Alirez is the No. 2 seed at 149 pounds.
Notable: Alan Clotheir is the No. 4 seed at 184 pounds.
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Rank: No. 25
Record: 5-5 (2-4)
Top wrestler: Dom Demas (9-1); No. 2 seed at 141 pounds
Notable: Demas finished out the regular season with a victory over Oklahoma State’s Jakason Burks by fall in the second version of the Bedlam clash this season. … Justin Thomas (157) is the No. 2 seed is his field.
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Rank: No. 4
Record: 10-0 (5-0)
Top wrestler: Daton Fix (5-0); No. 1 seed at 133 pounds
Notable: Fix is back from a year-long NCAA suspension and has cruised through his brief stint so far. … Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165) are also No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes for the Cowboys. Lewallen won last year’s 149-pound title at the Big 12 Championships. Wittlake also claimed his own Big 12 title last year at 165.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Rank: NR
Record: 5-6 (2-5)
Top wrestler: Tanner Sloan (13-0); No. 1 seed at 197 pounds
Notable: Only two of Sloan’s 13 wins this year have come by decision. All 11 other victories have included bonus points, via major decision, tech fall or fall. … Zach Price is 11-2 at 133 pounds and the No. 3 seed in that weight class.
UTAH VALLEY WOLVERINES
Rank: NR
Record: 2-4 (0-3)
Top wrestler: Demetrius Romero (12-0); No. 1 seed at 174 pounds
Notable: Taylor LaMont is 6-0 at 125 pounds. He’s seeded second in that weight class in Tulsa. … Five of Romero’s 12 wins this year have come by major decision.
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Rank: NR
Record: 7-3 (3-2)
Top wrestler: Peyton Hall (9-1); No. 2 seed at 165 pounds
Notable: Hall’s lone loss this season was to OSU’s Wittlake. … Ryan Sullivan is seeded second at 133 pounds for the Mountaineers.
WYOMING COWBOYS
Rank: NR
Record: 3-3 (2-1)
Top wrestler: Hayden Hastings (11-1); No. 2 seed at 174 pounds
Notable: Hastings, Tate Samuelson (184) and Stephen Buchanan (197) are all seeded second in their respective weight classes.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World