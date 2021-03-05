Big 12 Wrestling Tournament teams at a glance

Notable: Demas finished out the regular season with a victory over Oklahoma State’s Jakason Burks by fall in the second version of the Bedlam clash this season. … Justin Thomas (157) is the No. 2 seed is his field.

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Notable: Fix is back from a year-long NCAA suspension and has cruised through his brief stint so far. … Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165) are also No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes for the Cowboys. Lewallen won last year’s 149-pound title at the Big 12 Championships. Wittlake also claimed his own Big 12 title last year at 165.