Big 12 Wrestling Tournament teams at a glance

Big 12 Wrestling Tournament teams at a glance

  • Updated
Big 12 Wrestling Championship

Iowa State’s Ian Parker (left) attempts to take down Oklahoma’s Dom Demas last year during the Big 12 Wrestling Championships.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rank: NR

Record: 2-5 (2-5 Big 12)

Top wrestler: Jared Van Vleet (5-3); No. 4 seed at 133 pounds

Notable: Wyatt Hendrickson (heavyweight) is 9-2 and seeded sixth. … Cody Phippen (125) has the team’s best record at 10-2 and is the No. 6 seed in his weight division.

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Rank: NR

Record: 0-6 (0-4)

Top wrestler: DJ Lloren (9-0); No. 4 seed at 141 pounds

Notable: Lloren is ranked 12th in the coaches rankings at 141. … Hunter Cruz (184) is the only other Fresno State wrestler in the Big 12 field.

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Rank: No. 9

Record: 9-3 (4-1)

Top wrestler: Ian Parker (11-1); No. 1 seed at 141 pounds

Notable: Parker is ranked fifth in the country and is 11-1 this season. … Sophomore David Carr is 12-0 at 157 pounds. … Iowa State — which finished second at last year’s Big 12 Championships — last won a Big 12 postseason title in 2010.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON

Rank: NR

Record: 7-3 (5-2)

Top wrestler: Jared Franek (9-2); No. 3 seed at 157 pounds

Notable: Luke Weber (165) is seeded fourth in his division, while Dylan Droegmueller (141), Owen Pentz (197) and Brandon Metz (heavyweight) are all No. 7 seeds for the Bison.

NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS

Rank: No. 22

Record: 4-4 (3-2)

Top wrestler: Parker Keckeisen (9-0); No. 1 seed at 184 pounds

Notable: Keckeisen is ranked fifth nationally. … Brody Teske is the No. 1 seed at 125 pounds and is 8-1 this season.

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Rank: NR

Record: 4-2 (3-2)

Top wrestler: Andrew Alirez is the No. 2 seed at 149 pounds.

Notable: Alan Clotheir is the No. 4 seed at 184 pounds.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Rank: No. 25

Record: 5-5 (2-4)

Top wrestler: Dom Demas (9-1); No. 2 seed at 141 pounds

Notable: Demas finished out the regular season with a victory over Oklahoma State’s Jakason Burks by fall in the second version of the Bedlam clash this season. … Justin Thomas (157) is the No. 2 seed is his field.

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Rank: No. 4

Record: 10-0 (5-0)

Top wrestler: Daton Fix (5-0); No. 1 seed at 133 pounds

Notable: Fix is back from a year-long NCAA suspension and has cruised through his brief stint so far. … Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165) are also No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes for the Cowboys. Lewallen won last year’s 149-pound title at the Big 12 Championships. Wittlake also claimed his own Big 12 title last year at 165.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Rank: NR

Record: 5-6 (2-5)

Top wrestler: Tanner Sloan (13-0); No. 1 seed at 197 pounds

Notable: Only two of Sloan’s 13 wins this year have come by decision. All 11 other victories have included bonus points, via major decision, tech fall or fall. … Zach Price is 11-2 at 133 pounds and the No. 3 seed in that weight class.

UTAH VALLEY WOLVERINES

Rank: NR

Record: 2-4 (0-3)

Top wrestler: Demetrius Romero (12-0); No. 1 seed at 174 pounds

Notable: Taylor LaMont is 6-0 at 125 pounds. He’s seeded second in that weight class in Tulsa. … Five of Romero’s 12 wins this year have come by major decision.

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Rank: NR

Record: 7-3 (3-2)

Top wrestler: Peyton Hall (9-1); No. 2 seed at 165 pounds

Notable: Hall’s lone loss this season was to OSU’s Wittlake. … Ryan Sullivan is seeded second at 133 pounds for the Mountaineers.

WYOMING COWBOYS

Rank: NR

Record: 3-3 (2-1)

Top wrestler: Hayden Hastings (11-1); No. 2 seed at 174 pounds

Notable: Hastings, Tate Samuelson (184) and Stephen Buchanan (197) are all seeded second in their respective weight classes.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

Breaking News