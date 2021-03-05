Big 12 Tournament Wrestlers to watch

Daton Fix, Oklahoma State
It has been two years since Daton Fix went after an NCAA title. In his freshman season, Fix finished as the national runner-up to Rutgers’ Nick Suriano. Then Fix faced a year-long suspension from the NCAA, and the redshirt sophomore from Sand Springs is back in the mix for the Cowboys again at 133 pounds this season. He has dominated to a 5-0 mark this season, and is coming off a second-period pin of Oklahoma’s Tony Madrigal in OSU’s regular season finale at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 21. “I see a better wrestler than I’ve ever seen with Daton right now,” OSU coach John Smith said leading up to the Big 12 Championships.
Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State
The former Yukon standout was primed to make a run at an NCAA title last year before the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewallen was 21-2 last season and was the No. 5 seed at the canceled NCAA Championships. The redshirt senior joined the Cowboys back in 2016-17 and is now looking for his third Big 12 championship.
Dom Demas, Oklahoma
The redshirt junior from Columbus, Ohio, has improved every year in Norman, including a 26-4 mark last season — a year in which he started the campaign as the No. 1-rated wrestler in his weight class. In 2019, Demas finished third at the NCAA Championships at 141 pounds.
Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State
At heavyweight, the redshirt senior is seeded No. 1 for this year’s Big 12 Championships after finishing as runner-up last year. Finished last season with a 24-8 record. Gremmel is 11-1 this season, including two victories by major decision and one by fall.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World