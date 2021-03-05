 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big 12 Tournament Wrestlers to watch

Big 12 Tournament Wrestlers to watch

{{featured_button_text}}

Daton Fix, Oklahoma State

It has been two years since Daton Fix went after an NCAA title. In his freshman season, Fix finished as the national runner-up to Rutgers’ Nick Suriano. Then Fix faced a year-long suspension from the NCAA, and the redshirt sophomore from Sand Springs is back in the mix for the Cowboys again at 133 pounds this season. He has dominated to a 5-0 mark this season, and is coming off a second-period pin of Oklahoma’s Tony Madrigal in OSU’s regular season finale at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 21. “I see a better wrestler than I’ve ever seen with Daton right now,” OSU coach John Smith said leading up to the Big 12 Championships.

Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State

The former Yukon standout was primed to make a run at an NCAA title last year before the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewallen was 21-2 last season and was the No. 5 seed at the canceled NCAA Championships. The redshirt senior joined the Cowboys back in 2016-17 and is now looking for his third Big 12 championship.

Dom Demas, Oklahoma

The redshirt junior from Columbus, Ohio, has improved every year in Norman, including a 26-4 mark last season — a year in which he started the campaign as the No. 1-rated wrestler in his weight class. In 2019, Demas finished third at the NCAA Championships at 141 pounds.

Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State

At heavyweight, the redshirt senior is seeded No. 1 for this year’s Big 12 Championships after finishing as runner-up last year. Finished last season with a 24-8 record. Gremmel is 11-1 this season, including two victories by major decision and one by fall.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

+3 
Gannon Gremmel

Gremmel

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bill Haisten on Mike Holder's complicated but successful run at OSU

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News