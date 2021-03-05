Big 12 Tournament Wrestlers to watch

Daton Fix, Oklahoma State

It has been two years since Daton Fix went after an NCAA title. In his freshman season, Fix finished as the national runner-up to Rutgers’ Nick Suriano. Then Fix faced a year-long suspension from the NCAA, and the redshirt sophomore from Sand Springs is back in the mix for the Cowboys again at 133 pounds this season. He has dominated to a 5-0 mark this season, and is coming off a second-period pin of Oklahoma’s Tony Madrigal in OSU’s regular season finale at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 21. “I see a better wrestler than I’ve ever seen with Daton right now,” OSU coach John Smith said leading up to the Big 12 Championships.

Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State

The former Yukon standout was primed to make a run at an NCAA title last year before the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewallen was 21-2 last season and was the No. 5 seed at the canceled NCAA Championships. The redshirt senior joined the Cowboys back in 2016-17 and is now looking for his third Big 12 championship.

Dom Demas, Oklahoma