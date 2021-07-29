Watch Now: OSU's Cade Cunningham picked overall No. 1 in NBA draft

While Cunningham was walking the stage in New York, his former teammates, OSU President Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg and a few hundred Cowboys fans packed Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater to celebrate his accomplishment.

The OSU faithful erupted once they heard his name called. When Tulsa native and rising OSU junior Kalib Boone was asked what type of player the Pistons were getting in Cunningham, his answer was simple — a dog, he said.

“That word right there solidifies everything,” Boone said. “He does everything that you need him to do. You tell him to do one thing, he’s not even going to question it. He’ll get it done with no hesitation. He’s a leader regardless if somebody is older than him. He’s always willing to listen. A great shooter, a great post player for a point guard, great rebounder and he’s just a hard worker and that’s what they’re going to get in Detroit.”

The Pistons haven’t reached the playoffs since losing in the first round in the 2018-19 season. Detroit hasn’t finished with a record over .500 since the 2015-16 season and has tallied just 20 wins in each of the past two seasons.

Drafting Cunningham could be the spark Detroit needs to be competitive again. He is all in on embracing the Detroit culture.