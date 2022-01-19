Walker's late push leads Cowboys' comeback past TCU

OSU shot 26.9% from the field before halftime in its first game in Stillwater since Jan. 8 and trailed 25-20 at the half despite 13 TCU turnovers and a scoreless Mike Miles. The Horned Frogs’ leading scorer finished with eight points — all after halftime — on 2-for-15 shooting.

The Cowboys began the second half 3-for-9 from the foul line, and Miles’ second-half scoring powered TCU to the 54-45 lead it held with 3:16 remaining. But that advantage dwindled in the closing minutes as OSU closed the game on a 7-0 run, powered by Walker’s late scoring.

The win gives OSU coach Mike Boynton his third over the Horned Frogs in 10 tries and sends the Cowboys back to .500 in Big 12 play as they head to No. 23 Texas on Saturday.

“When it’s hard and you figure out a way to get the job done when you don’t have your best stuff, you move on and you try to get better tomorrow,” Boynton said. “That’s what we’ll do.”