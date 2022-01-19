Walker's late push leads Cowboys' comeback past TCU

STILLWATER — Rondel Walker did it missing a contact lens.
In the first half of Oklahoma State’s 57-56 win over TCU on Wednesday night, an elbow from Horned Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon knocked one of the Cowboys’ sophomore’s corrective lenses loose. At halftime, Walker said, there was no time to replace it.
So it was without one of his contact lenses that Walker led OSU back at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
With the Cowboys down 56-52, he drilled a 3-pointer from the right flank to trim a TCU lead that grew as large as nine in the second half down to one. Then on a night that saw OSU open 7-for-16 from the foul line, it was Walker who coolly hit the go-ahead free throws in front of a hushed home crowd with 4.5 seconds remaining, sealing a come-from-behind victory and the Cowboys’ first back-to-back wins since late November.
And he did it all missing a contact lens.
“I got to deal with it,” Walker, who scored 12 points in the win, said of the predicament. “There’s no other option than to play.”
Saturday’s win at top-ranked Baylor felt like a turning point for OSU (10-7, 3-3 Big 12). For much of the first 39 minutes of the Cowboys’ escape past the Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2) Wednesday night, it didn’t look that way.
OSU shot 26.9% from the field before halftime in its first game in Stillwater since Jan. 8 and trailed 25-20 at the half despite 13 TCU turnovers and a scoreless Mike Miles. The Horned Frogs’ leading scorer finished with eight points — all after halftime — on 2-for-15 shooting.
The Cowboys began the second half 3-for-9 from the foul line, and Miles’ second-half scoring powered TCU to the 54-45 lead it held with 3:16 remaining. But that advantage dwindled in the closing minutes as OSU closed the game on a 7-0 run, powered by Walker’s late scoring.
The win gives OSU coach Mike Boynton his third over the Horned Frogs in 10 tries and sends the Cowboys back to .500 in Big 12 play as they head to No. 23 Texas on Saturday.
“When it’s hard and you figure out a way to get the job done when you don’t have your best stuff, you move on and you try to get better tomorrow,” Boynton said. “That’s what we’ll do.”
Avery Anderson joined Walker as the Cowboys’ joint leading scorer with 12 points. He and Bryce Williams connected on OSU’s first two 3-point attempts to give the Cowboys an early 6-2 lead. OSU missed its next six 3-pointers to close the half and trailed 13-11 at the end of a 5:14 scoring drought that ended on Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s second-chance lay-in.
TCU’s lead grew to 18-13 on Charles O’Bannon’s triple with 8:39 to play in the half. Bryce Thompson scored six of his 11 points before halftime.
Miles entered leading the Horned Frogs averaging 16.9 points per game. The Cowboys held him scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting with three turnovers in the first half. TCU guard Francisco Farabello picked up the slack with eight first-half points on a pair of 3-pointers to send TCU into the break up 25-20.
He finished with 12 behind O’Bannon’s game-high 13 points.
OSU guard Bryce Williams exited with a lower leg injury in the early minutes of the second half and did not return. Boynton did not provide an update on his status postgame.
Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime, beginning with a 3-pointer at the 17:27 mark. He scored on back-to-back possessions three minutes later and OSU claimed its first lead since the 12:34 mark of the first half on the jumper from Isaac Likekele (six points) that followed.
Walker’s hot hand returned in the closing minutes. He breathed life back into the fading crowd with the 3-pointer that cut into the TCU lead late, then brought chaos to Gallagher-Iba Arena with the pair of free throws that allowed OSU to swipe the late win.
“Tonight obviously he was a difference-maker down the stretch,” Boynton said.
OKLAHOMA STATE 57, TCU 56
TCU (12-3): Miller 2-3 2-2 7, O’Bannon 4-5 3-5 13, Lampkin 2-5 1-3 5, Baugh 2-11 1-2 5, Miles 2-15 2-2 8, Farabello 4-7 2-2 12, Peavy 1-3 0-0 2, Cork 2-3 0-1 4, Coles 0-2 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 11-17 56.
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-7): Cisse 1-3 1-4 3, Anderson 4-9 3-4 12, Likekele 3-7 0-1 6, Thompson 3-9 4-4 11, B.Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Walker 4-5 2-3 12, Ke.Boone 0-7 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Moncrieffe 1-4 0-1 2, Ka.Boone 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 19-54 13-23 57.
Halftime: TCU 25-20. 3-point goals: TCU 7-20 (O’Bannon 2-2, Farabello 2-4, Miles 2-4, Miller 1-2, Coles 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Baugh 0-6), Oklahoma St. 6-19 (Walker 2-3, B.Williams 2-5, Anderson 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Ke.Boone 0-7). Rebounds: TCU 40 (Miller 9), Oklahoma St. 32 (Smith 7). Assists: TCU 11 (Baugh 6), Oklahoma St. 8 (B.Williams 3). Total fouls: TCU 20, Oklahoma St. 15. A: 8,400 (13,611).