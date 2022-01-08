Tulsa women fall on road at Houston

A rough second quarter was too much for the Tulsa women’s basketball team to overcome Saturday in an 80-67 loss at Houston.
Tulsa led 16-14 after one quarter, but Houston took the lead early in the second and dominated that second stretch of 10 minutes. The Cougars outscored the Hurricane 33-9 in the quarter and led 47-25 at halftime.
In the decisive period, Houston (9-5, 2-0 AAC) shot 14-for-19 (73.7%) from the field, including 4-for-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range. In turn, TU was just 4-for-16 (25%) from the field.
Tulsa (11-2, 1-1): Came back in the third quarter, getting to within nine points, but no closer. The Cougars outrebounded TU 49-27.
“Our girls played hard and never stopped fighting,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “I’m proud of the way we stuck together as a team and we’ll continue to grow and learn and keep working hard to improve.”
Wyvette Mayberry led Tulsa with 22 points, on 8-for-16 shooting. Delanie Crawford hit four 3-pointers as part of her 14 points. Laila Blair led Houston with 23 points.
The Hurricane will be at home on Tuesday to face East Carolina in a 6:30 p.m. start at the Reynolds Center.
HOUSTON 80, TULSA 67
Tulsa 16 9 18 24 — 67
Houston 14 33 7 26 — 80
Tulsa (11-2, 1-1): Poindexter 4-12 0-0 8, Crawford 5-7 0-0 14, Bittle 3-7 4-4 10, W. Mayberry 8-16 6-8 22, Lescay 3-10 2-4 8, Evans 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-59 14-18 67.
Houston (9-5, 2-0): Patterson 3-10 2-2 8, Hill 4-7 0-0 8, Onyeje 5-11 0-0 13, Blair 7-13 5-5 23, Blackshell-Fair 5-7 0-0 10, Young 5-14 3-3 14, Gladney 0-1 0-0 0, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Nard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 10-10 80.
3-point shooting: TU 5-15 (Crawford 4-5, Evans 1-4, Bittle 0-2, Poindexter 0-2, Washington 0-2), UH 8-18 (Blair 4-7, Onyeje 3-5, Young 1-3, Patterson 0-2, Gladney 0-1). Rebounds: TU 27 (Lescay 7), UH 49 (Young 9). Assists: TU 10 (W. Mayberry 3), UH 17 (Four with three each). Steals: TU 11 (Bittle 4), UH 5 (Onyeje 2). Total fouls: TU 14, UH 14. Fouled out: TU, Poindexter. Technical fouls: None. A: 476.
