Tulsa women fall on road at Houston

A rough second quarter was too much for the Tulsa women’s basketball team to overcome Saturday in an 80-67 loss at Houston.

Tulsa led 16-14 after one quarter, but Houston took the lead early in the second and dominated that second stretch of 10 minutes. The Cougars outscored the Hurricane 33-9 in the quarter and led 47-25 at halftime.

In the decisive period, Houston (9-5, 2-0 AAC) shot 14-for-19 (73.7%) from the field, including 4-for-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range. In turn, TU was just 4-for-16 (25%) from the field.

Tulsa (11-2, 1-1): Came back in the third quarter, getting to within nine points, but no closer. The Cougars outrebounded TU 49-27.

“Our girls played hard and never stopped fighting,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “I’m proud of the way we stuck together as a team and we’ll continue to grow and learn and keep working hard to improve.”

Wyvette Mayberry led Tulsa with 22 points, on 8-for-16 shooting. Delanie Crawford hit four 3-pointers as part of her 14 points. Laila Blair led Houston with 23 points.

The Hurricane will be at home on Tuesday to face East Carolina in a 6:30 p.m. start at the Reynolds Center.