Tulsa native Trent Pierce commits to play basketball at Missouri.

Trent Pierce, a Tulsa native who spent his first three years of high school at Union, announced Tuesday his commitment to play basketball at the University of Missouri.
Pierce chose Mizzou over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Illinois and others. National recruiting publications unanimously rate Pierce a four-star recruit. Rivals named the 6-foot-8-inch prospect a Rivals150.
Pierce tweeted last month his plans to play his senior season at Arizona Compass Prep. AZ Compass is based in Chandler, Arizona, and plays a national schedule. ESPN often broadcasts the Dragons’ games.
At Union, Pierce averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds his junior year, leading the team to a 12-10 record. The Tulsa World named Pierce an All-World honorable mention.