Tulsa men suffer record 14th conference loss as Wichita State gets victory

With one regular-season game remaining, the University of Tulsa men’s basketball team is 9-19 overall with 14 conference losses, the most suffered by a TU team since joining the Missouri Valley Conference in 1934.

Keeping with its season-long trend, the Golden Hurricane lost by a narrow deficit to a conference opponent Wednesday night, a 72-62 decision to Wichita State.

It was TU’s 10th American Athletic Conference loss by 10 or fewer points this season.

The Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14 AAC) was outrebounded 43-19 in the defeat.

“(Rebounding) really, really killed us, and it really comes down to that,” TU coach Frank Haith said.

The Golden Hurricane was without Anthony Pritchard, who inured his foot against East Carolina on Feb. 26. Curtis Haywood and Sam Griffin — neither true point guards — shared floor general duties on Wednesday.

“You’ve got two guys playing the point guard position that have never played it in Sam and Curtis,” Haith said. “I give (Curtis) a lot of credit, he’s a really quick study, here ... You know, Sam is more of a scorer.”

A disgruntled fan was escorted from his seat near TU’s bench after shouting to Haith, “one more game, Frank,” following the loss, implying a future firing of TU’s eighth-year head coach.

Morris Udeze had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Shockers (14-12, 5-9).

The Golden Hurricane hosts Central Florida to close its regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday.

WICHITA STATE 72, TULSA 62

WICHITA ST. (14-12): Pleasant 2-5 0-0 4, Udeze 3-6 9-9 15, Dennis 2-8 0-0 5, Etienne 6-11 4-4 18, Porter 2-7 2-4 6, Council 2-4 0-1 5, Grant 6-8 0-0 13, C.Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Pohto 2-3 0-0 4, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 15-18 72.

TULSA (9-19): Horne 7-15 0-0 15, Idowu 4-7 1-2 9, Griffin 1-11 0-0 3, Haywood 1-1 5-6 7, D.Jackson 3-8 9-12 15, Draine 4-7 1-2 10, Dalger 0-1 1-2 1, Konstantynovskyi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 17-24 62.

Halftime: Wichita St. 38-29. 3-point goals: Wichita St. 5-16 (Etienne 2-6, Council 1-1, Grant 1-2, Dennis 1-5, Porter 0-2), Tulsa 3-18 (Horne 1-3, Draine 1-4, Griffin 1-6, Dalger 0-1, D.Jackson 0-4). Rebounds: Wichita St. 41 (Udeze, Council 8), Tulsa 17 (Horne 5). Assists: Wichita St. 9 (Dennis, Etienne 3), Tulsa 12 (Horne 4). Total fouls: Wichita St. 20, Tulsa 19.

