TU women travel to Memphis after long break from court

Tulsa at Memphis
7 p.m., Wednesday, Elma Roane Fieldhouse, Memphis, Tenn.
ESPN+, KTGX-93.5 FM
Records: Memphis 9-2, Tulsa 10-1
Three storylines
Long layover: The Golden Hurricane played its last game, a 78-76 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 22, 13 days ago. Memphis has not played in 16 days.
Close series: Tulsa will have the chance to even its all-time series with Memphis, which holds a 12-11 advantage against TU. The Golden Hurricane and Tigers split their matchups last season with both teams winning their respective home games.
Can’t miss ‘Canes: Temira Poindexter ranks fifth in TU history in field-goal percentage (.495), third in 3-point percentage (.412) and first in free-throw percentage (.938). Maya Mayberry is first in 3-point percentage at 44.3%.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Copy Editor
I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.