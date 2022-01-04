TU women travel to Memphis after long break from court

Tulsa at Memphis

7 p.m., Wednesday, Elma Roane Fieldhouse, Memphis, Tenn.

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5 FM

Records: Memphis 9-2, Tulsa 10-1

Three storylines

Long layover: The Golden Hurricane played its last game, a 78-76 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 22, 13 days ago. Memphis has not played in 16 days.

Close series: Tulsa will have the chance to even its all-time series with Memphis, which holds a 12-11 advantage against TU. The Golden Hurricane and Tigers split their matchups last season with both teams winning their respective home games.

Can’t miss ‘Canes: Temira Poindexter ranks fifth in TU history in field-goal percentage (.495), third in 3-point percentage (.412) and first in free-throw percentage (.938). Maya Mayberry is first in 3-point percentage at 44.3%.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

