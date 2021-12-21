TU women put unbeaten streak on the line vs. San Francisco

San Francisco at Tulsa

Noon Wednesday, Reynolds Center, Tulsa

ESPN+, 94.5 FM

Records: SF 5-6, TU 10-0

Three Storylines

Unprecedented start: Not only have the TU women shattered the program record for consecutive wins to open the season (7-0 in 2004-05), but the Golden Hurricane has surpassed its longest win streak, too, topping its 2005-06 nine-game run with Sunday's win against South Alabama to record its 10th consecutive victory.

Hometown ‘Canes: Four of TU’s projected starters against San Francisco hail from the 918 area code: Temira Poindexter, a 2021 Sapulpa graduate; sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry, the former a Tulsa-born Fayetteville High School graduate, the latter a Booker T. Washington alum; and Maddie Bittle, a 2018 Bixby graduate. Bittle was a 2018 All-World third team selections, and Poindexter and Wyvette Mayberry were named All-World Finalists in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

At the line: Poindexter’s .929 free-throw percentage ranks first in TU women’s history.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World