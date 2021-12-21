 Skip to main content
TU women put unbeaten streak on the line vs. San Francisco
TU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women put unbeaten streak on the line vs. San Francisco

San Francisco at Tulsa

Noon Wednesday, Reynolds Center, Tulsa

ESPN+, 94.5 FM

Records: SF 5-6, TU 10-0

Three Storylines

Unprecedented start: Not only have the TU women shattered the program record for consecutive wins to open the season (7-0 in 2004-05), but the Golden Hurricane has surpassed its longest win streak, too, topping its 2005-06 nine-game run with Sunday's win against South Alabama to record its 10th consecutive victory.

Hometown ‘Canes: Four of TU’s projected starters against San Francisco hail from the 918 area code: Temira Poindexter, a 2021 Sapulpa graduate; sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry, the former a Tulsa-born Fayetteville High School graduate, the latter a Booker T. Washington alum; and Maddie Bittle, a 2018 Bixby graduate. Bittle was a 2018 All-World third team selections, and Poindexter and Wyvette Mayberry were named All-World Finalists in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

At the line: Poindexter’s .929 free-throw percentage ranks first in TU women’s history.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Tags

