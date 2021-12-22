TU women lose
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“We kind of all were surprised with how hard that week was,” Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe said.
- Updated
Sam Griffin finished with 19 points, Jeriah Horne had 15, and Tim Dalger scored 13 for Tulsa (6-5).
- Updated
Taylor Robertson scored 19 points to lead OU (10-1), while Madi Williams finished with 17 in the home win.
- Updated
San Francisco at Tulsa
Dallas Mavericks (14-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15, ninth in the Western Conference)
- Updated
The Golden Hurricane enters the weekend trip to Atlanta at 8-0 for the first time in school history.
Memphis Grizzlies (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-6, second in the Western Conference)
- Updated
Lu Dort scored 29 points after sitting out Oklahoma City's previous game because of a sprained left ankle.
- Updated
ORU guard Keni Jo Lippe’s 1,559 career points rank 27th nationally among active scorers.
- Updated
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 2.3 seconds remaining.