TU women fall as San Francisco rallies in final minutes

Tulsa lost for the first time this season as San Francisco closed the game on a 14-2 run to edge the Golden Hurricane 78-76 on Wednesday in women's basketball at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Tulsa fell to 10-1 on the season, while the Dons evened their record at 6-6.

"We try to make everything a teachable moment. Our players are working extremely hard and we are still building our foundation and our culture within this team, and we'll continue to do that no matter what the results say," TU head coach Angie Nelp said.

Maddie Bittle led TU with 18 points. Rebecca Lescay added 12, while Delanie Crawford and Wyvette Mayberry had 11 points each. Claudia Langarita paced the Dons with 17 points.

The Golden Hurricane led 74-64 with 4:09 to play after a free throw by Lescay. But a series of missed shots by TU let the Dons creep back into the contest, and when Kennedy Dickie hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play, San Francisco moved back in front.

The Dons built a three-point lead before Lescay hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left, but TU couldn't score again.