TU women fall as San Francisco rallies in final minutes

Tulsa lost for the first time this season as San Francisco closed the game on a 14-2 run to edge the Golden Hurricane 78-76 on Wednesday in women's basketball at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Tulsa fell to 10-1 on the season, while the Dons evened their record at 6-6.
"We try to make everything a teachable moment. Our players are working extremely hard and we are still building our foundation and our culture within this team, and we'll continue to do that no matter what the results say," TU head coach Angie Nelp said.
Maddie Bittle led TU with 18 points. Rebecca Lescay added 12, while Delanie Crawford and Wyvette Mayberry had 11 points each. Claudia Langarita paced the Dons with 17 points.
The Golden Hurricane led 74-64 with 4:09 to play after a free throw by Lescay. But a series of missed shots by TU let the Dons creep back into the contest, and when Kennedy Dickie hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play, San Francisco moved back in front.
The Dons built a three-point lead before Lescay hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left, but TU couldn't score again.
Tulsa was 0-of-7 from the field in the final 4:09. Overall, TU had its worst shooting game of the season at 37% from the field.
"We gave them some open looks in the last four minutes. Regardless of the outcome I'm proud of this team and their fight today," Nelp said. "We had a few lapses in there that we will work really hard to close those gaps so we don't have those moving forward."
The game was tied 39-39 at halftime, but the Hurricane closed out the third period on a 20-10 run to take a 62-54 advantage into the final quarter.
Tulsa will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
SAN FRANCISCO 78, TU 76
San Francisco (6-6): Langer 5-7 2-4 15, Krimill 3-10 1-1 7, Kostic 3-5 1-1 7, Rathbun 2-2 0-0 4, McDowell-White 0-1 0-0 0, Langarita 4-7 7-8 17, Vaalavirta 4-5 2-4 11, Dickie 2-4 1-2 7, Gayles 2-4 2-2 6, Klavina 1-2 0-0 3, Keita 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 26-48 27-24 78.
Tulsa (10-1): Bittle 5-9 5-8 18, Lescay 2-11 8-10 12, W. Mayberry 4-4 1-2 11, M. Mayberry 3-6 3-4 9, Poindexter 3-15 2-2 8, Crawford 3-7 3-4 11, Evans 2-5 0-0 4, Washington 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 23-61 22-30 76.
San Fran;19;20;15;24;--;78
Tulsa;19;20;23;14;--;76
3-point shooting: SF 9-18 (Langer 3-4, Krimill 0-4, Dickie 2-3, Langarita 2-2, Klavina 1-2, Vaalavirta 1-1, McDowell-White 0-1, Gayles 0-1), TU 8-23 (Bittle 3-5, Crawford 2-5, Poindexter 0-4, Washington 1-3, Evans 0-3, W. Mayberry 2-2, M. Mayberry 0-1). Rebounds: SF 34 (Krimill 7), TU — 32 (Crawford 8). Assists: SF 18 (Krimill 6), TU 12 (Bittle, Lescay 3). Turnovers: SF 20, TU 12. Fouls: SF 20, TU 21. A: 1,125.