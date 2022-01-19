TU women drop road contest after USF rallies in final seconds

South Florida hit four free throws in the final 20 seconds to edge Tulsa, 66-63, in women’s basketball on Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida.

A layup by Temira Poindexter gave TU a 63-62 lead with 20 seconds remaining, but Elena Tsineke went to the line and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds on the clock to put the Bulls up, 64-63, and then Lazic Mihaela and Cristina Bermejo each added one free throw in the final seconds for the final score.

“It is disappointing, but at the same time you look at what our players did and the fight that they had when it seemed liked everything was against you. I’m proud of the way they stayed together as a team.”

Wyvette Mayberry finished with 23 points for the Golden Hurricane (12-3, 2-2 in AAC), while Maddie Bittle added 11 and Poindexter had 10. Tsineke had 30 points in the contest for USF (13-5, 3-1), while Dulcy Mendijadeu Fankam added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

TU led 54-48 going into the final quarter, but USF scored the first six points of the period to tie the game at 54-all with 6:10 to play. Bittle hit pair of free throws at the 4:25 mark, tying the game at 56, and then tied the game at 58 on a driving layup with 2:27 to play.