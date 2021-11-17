TU women drop Florida A&M to remain undefeated

Tulsa improved to 3-0 on the season with a 79-54 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night in women's basketball action Donald W. Reynolds Center.

It is the Golden Hurricane's first 3-0 start since beginning the 2004-05 season with a 7-0 mark.

"I am so excited for the start for this team," head coach Angie Nelp said. "Our players have worked extremely hard in the off season and in the fall, and to be able to step on the floor and play another team and find success is huge."

Six players scored in double figures for TU. Madi Washington came off the bench and finished with a team-high 14 points, while Maya Mayberry and Rebecca Lescay each added 13, Temira Poindexter posted 11, and Jessika Evans and Wyvette Mayberry both had 10 points.

Maddie Bittle and Poindexter both had a team-high six rebounds, while Lescay had six assists, and Maya Mayberry had five steals.

"We definitely had balanced offense on our team and I loved that and I loved our bench production," Nelp said. "It is a total team effort. The scoring was really balanced and we had 19 assists, so it is always awesome when you play as a team, you share the ball and everyone found their success."