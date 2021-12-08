TU women beat Missouri S&T, tie school mark with 7-0 start

Four Tulsa players scored in double digits as the Hurricane improved to 7-0 on the season Wednesday night with an 86-53 victory over Missouri S&T in women’s basketball at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Temira Poindexter and Wyvette Mayberry shared the team-lead with 19 points, while Jessika Evans added 12 and Delanie Crawford had 11.

The 7-0 start ties the school record that was established in the 2004-05 season. Tulsa returns to the court at 1 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas at the Reynolds Center.

“I am so proud of our players for how hard they worked,” said first-year head coach Angie Nelp. “We were trying find our rhythm as a team, and we had a few glitches but we stayed with it.”

The Hurricane, playing without leading scorer Maya Mayberry, shot 45% from the field and 31% from behind the arc. Tulsa had a season-high 25 assists, just three shy of the school record, a school-record low four turnovers and outrebounded the Miners by 22 (43-21).

All nine Tulsa players scored in the game as the Hurricane had a 24-2 edge in fast-break points.

The Miners were led by Jada Lindesmith’s 14 points.