TU women beat Missouri S&T, tie school mark with 7-0 start

Four Tulsa players scored in double digits as the Hurricane improved to 7-0 on the season Wednesday night with an 86-53 victory over Missouri S&T in women’s basketball at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Temira Poindexter and Wyvette Mayberry shared the team-lead with 19 points, while Jessika Evans added 12 and Delanie Crawford had 11.
The 7-0 start ties the school record that was established in the 2004-05 season. Tulsa returns to the court at 1 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas at the Reynolds Center.
“I am so proud of our players for how hard they worked,” said first-year head coach Angie Nelp. “We were trying find our rhythm as a team, and we had a few glitches but we stayed with it.”
The Hurricane, playing without leading scorer Maya Mayberry, shot 45% from the field and 31% from behind the arc. Tulsa had a season-high 25 assists, just three shy of the school record, a school-record low four turnovers and outrebounded the Miners by 22 (43-21).
All nine Tulsa players scored in the game as the Hurricane had a 24-2 edge in fast-break points.
The Miners were led by Jada Lindesmith’s 14 points.
After Saturday’s game against UCA, Tulsa will hit the road for two games at the Georgia State Holiday Classic on Dec. 18-19 in Atlanta. The Hurricane will return home before the Christmas holiday in a noon game against San Francisco on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
TULSA 86, MISSOURI S&T 53
Missouri S&T (2-5): Keys 3-5 0-0 6, Kerr 2-4 0-0 4, Durk 1-5 0-0 2, Lindesmith 5-6 0-0 14, Rodriguez 5-9 0-0 11, Roberts 3-4 1-2 7, Puett 1-2 0-2 2, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Kent 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 0-3 2-2 2, Agers 0-0 0-0 0, Machado 0-0 0-0 0, Zagorac 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-44 3-6 53.
Tulsa (7-0): Poindexter 9-13 0-0 19, Crawford 3-12 5-6 11, Bittle 3-10 1-2 8, W. Mayberry 7-15 2-3 19, Lescay 2-5 0-0 7, Evans 5-9 1-2 12, Clayton 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 3-8 0-0 8, Foutch 1-1 1-1 3. Totals: 34-75, 10-14, 86.
Missouri S&T 11 19 14 9 — 53
Tulsa 21 20 19 26 — 86
3-point shooting: MS&T 6-17 (Lindesmith 4-5, Rodriguez 1-3, Kent 1-4, Davis 0-3, Keys 0-1, Durk 0-1), TU 8-26 (W. Mayberry 3-6, Washington 2-5, Poindexter 1-2, Evans 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Crawford 0-6). Rebounds: MS&T 21 (3 with 4), TU 43 (Poindexter, Crawford 8). Assists: MS&T 10 (Lindsmith, Kent 3), TU 25 (Lescay 7). Total fouls: MS&T 13, TU 7. A: 957.