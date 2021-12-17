Related to this story
Sam Griffin finished with 19 points, Jeriah Horne had 15, and Tim Dalger scored 13 for Tulsa (6-5).
The Golden Eagles (5-5) were led by Max Abmas with 19 points, but six of those came in the final minute.
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 2.3 seconds remaining.
Sacramento Kings (11-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
New Orleans Pelicans (8-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18, 14th in the Western Conference)
Dallas Mavericks (12-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17, 14th in the Western Conference)
Temira Poindexter and Wyvette Mayberry shared the team-lead with 19 points for TU, while Jessika Evans added 12 and Delanie Crawford had 11.
Baranczyk has a career record of 200-97 (.673) and is the sixth head coach in the Big 12 Conference to reach the 200-win mark.
James — who sat out the Lakers' first two games against the Thunder this season, both losses — had six assists and five rebounds.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta.