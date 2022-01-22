TU welcomes Memphis to Reynolds Center for Sunday matchup

Memphis at Tulsa

2 p.m. Jan. 23, Donald W. Reynolds Center

ESPN, KXBL-99.5

Records: Memphis 9-8, 3-4 AAC; Tulsa 6-10, 0-5

Three storylines

About last year: Cutting 15 out of their deficit wasn’t enough in the Golden Hurricane’s last meeting with Memphis, a 67-64 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 4. The Hurricane trailed by as many as 18 in the loss.

Speaking of Jeriah Horne: Horne leads the Hurricane in scoring at 17.3 points per game and rebounding with 7.4 per game, which also leads the American Athletic Conference.

Scouting the Tigers: Since its last meeting with Tulsa, Memphis has gone 1-3, its last matchup a 70-62 loss to Southern Methodist. DeAndre Williams scores 11.3 points per game to lead the Tigers, and Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren are neck-and-neck for second with 10.8 and 10.7 points per game, respectively.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World