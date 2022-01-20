TU men lose in Cincinnati as Bearcats hit 16 3-pointers

Tulsa remained winless in American Athletic Conference play as Cincinnati connected on 16 3-pointers in 90-69 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Darien Jackson scored a career-high 21 points for Tulsa (6-10, 0-5 AAC). Jeriah Horne scored 19, and Sam Griffin finished with 13 points for TU.
Jeremiah Davenport was 7-of-9 on 3-point tries and finished with 24 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2). David DeJulius scored 20 points and Mika Adams-Woods and Mason Madsen each scored 14 points for Cincy.
The Hurricane trailed 41-34 at halftime, then the Bearcats shot 53% from the field in the second half, including 50% from behind the arc, while the Hurricane was held to 34% shooting and was 0-6 on 3-pointers.
Horne opened the second half scoring with a layup, but Bearcats went on a 13-3 run, ending with a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 17, 56-39, with 15 minutes left to play. TU pulled within 56-43 but was unable to cut into the lead any further.
Horne and Jackson combined for Tulsa's first 12 points of the game, resulting in Tulsa taking a brief 12-11 lead with 13:44 to play in the first half off a Horne 3-pointer. The Bearcats retook the lead with a 14-2 run over the next 4:10 before Jackon's layup ended the streak and made the score 25-16. Anthony Pritchard and Horne hit jumpers to pull TU within five, 25-20, but Cincinnati extended its lead back to 10, 30-20 with 4:34 remaining in the half.
Tulsa returns to the Reynolds Center on Sunday to take on Memphis at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
CINCINNATI 90, TULSA 69
TULSA (6-9): Horne 8-16 0-0 19, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0, Draine 1-4 0-1 2, Jackson 9-14 3-5 21, Pritchard 3-9 0-0 6, Griffin 5-16 3-3 13, Dalger 1-3 2-2 4, Idowu 1-6 2-6 4, Elkamil 0-2 0-0 0, Haywood 0-2 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 10-17 69.
CINCINNATI (14-5): Ado 0-0 0-1 0, Adams-Woods 4-9 6-6 14, Davenport 7-14 3-3 24, DeJulius 6-13 4-5 20, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 4-7 3-3 11, Hensley 1-5 0-0 2, Oguama 1-3 0-0 2, Madsen 5-6 0-0 14, Koval 1-2 0-0 3, Anthony 0-0 0-2 0, McGinnis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 16-20 90.
Halftime: Cincinnati 41-34. 3-point goals: Tulsa 3-14 (Horne 3-6, Draine 0-1, Elkamil 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Pritchard 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Cincinnati 16-29 (Davenport 7-9, Madsen 4-5, DeJulius 4-6, Koval 1-1, McGinnis 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-3, Hensley 0-3). Rebounds: Tulsa 36 (Horne 7), Cincinnati 37 (Oguama 7). Assists: Tulsa 9 (Griffin 4), Cincinnati 13 (Adams-Woods 7). Total fouls: Tulsa 21, Cincinnati 18. Fouled out: Idowu.