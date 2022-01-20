TU men lose in Cincinnati as Bearcats hit 16 3-pointers

Tulsa remained winless in American Athletic Conference play as Cincinnati connected on 16 3-pointers in 90-69 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 21 points for Tulsa (6-10, 0-5 AAC). Jeriah Horne scored 19, and Sam Griffin finished with 13 points for TU.

Jeremiah Davenport was 7-of-9 on 3-point tries and finished with 24 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2). David DeJulius scored 20 points and Mika Adams-Woods and Mason Madsen each scored 14 points for Cincy.

The Hurricane trailed 41-34 at halftime, then the Bearcats shot 53% from the field in the second half, including 50% from behind the arc, while the Hurricane was held to 34% shooting and was 0-6 on 3-pointers.

Horne opened the second half scoring with a layup, but Bearcats went on a 13-3 run, ending with a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 17, 56-39, with 15 minutes left to play. TU pulled within 56-43 but was unable to cut into the lead any further.