 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU men lose in Cincinnati as Bearcats hit 16 3-pointers
0 Comments
MEN | CINCINNATI 90, TULSA 69

TU men lose in Cincinnati as Bearcats hit 16 3-pointers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Cincinnati Basketball (copy)

Tulsa guard Darien Jackson drives to the basket as Cincinnati forward John Newman III defends in the first half of Thursday’s game in Cincinnati.

 Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP

Tulsa remained winless in American Athletic Conference play as Cincinnati connected on 16 3-pointers in 90-69 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 21 points for Tulsa (6-10, 0-5 AAC). Jeriah Horne scored 19, and Sam Griffin finished with 13 points for TU.

Jeremiah Davenport was 7-of-9 on 3-point tries and finished with 24 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2). David DeJulius scored 20 points and Mika Adams-Woods and Mason Madsen each scored 14 points for Cincy.

The Hurricane trailed 41-34 at halftime, then the Bearcats shot 53% from the field in the second half, including 50% from behind the arc, while the Hurricane was held to 34% shooting and was 0-6 on 3-pointers.

Horne opened the second half scoring with a layup, but Bearcats went on a 13-3 run, ending with a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 17, 56-39, with 15 minutes left to play. TU pulled within 56-43 but was unable to cut into the lead any further.

Horne and Jackson combined for Tulsa's first 12 points of the game, resulting in Tulsa taking a brief 12-11 lead with 13:44 to play in the first half off a Horne 3-pointer. The Bearcats retook the lead with a 14-2 run over the next 4:10 before Jackon's layup ended the streak and made the score 25-16. Anthony Pritchard and Horne hit jumpers to pull TU within five, 25-20, but Cincinnati extended its lead back to 10, 30-20 with 4:34 remaining in the half.

Tulsa returns to the Reynolds Center on Sunday to take on Memphis at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

CINCINNATI 90, TULSA 69

TULSA (6-9): Horne 8-16 0-0 19, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0, Draine 1-4 0-1 2, Jackson 9-14 3-5 21, Pritchard 3-9 0-0 6, Griffin 5-16 3-3 13, Dalger 1-3 2-2 4, Idowu 1-6 2-6 4, Elkamil 0-2 0-0 0, Haywood 0-2 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 10-17 69.

CINCINNATI (14-5): Ado 0-0 0-1 0, Adams-Woods 4-9 6-6 14, Davenport 7-14 3-3 24, DeJulius 6-13 4-5 20, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 4-7 3-3 11, Hensley 1-5 0-0 2, Oguama 1-3 0-0 2, Madsen 5-6 0-0 14, Koval 1-2 0-0 3, Anthony 0-0 0-2 0, McGinnis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 16-20 90.

Halftime: Cincinnati 41-34. 3-point goals: Tulsa 3-14 (Horne 3-6, Draine 0-1, Elkamil 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Pritchard 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Cincinnati 16-29 (Davenport 7-9, Madsen 4-5, DeJulius 4-6, Koval 1-1, McGinnis 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-3, Hensley 0-3). Rebounds: Tulsa 36 (Horne 7), Cincinnati 37 (Oguama 7). Assists: Tulsa 9 (Griffin 4), Cincinnati 13 (Adams-Woods 7). Total fouls: Tulsa 21, Cincinnati 18. Fouled out: Idowu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert