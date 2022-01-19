TU men look for rare success in Cincinnati

Tulsa at Cincinnati

8 p.m., Thursday, Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati

Stream: ESPN, Big Country 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 6-9, 0-4 American; Cincinnati 13-5, 3-2

Three storylines

Cincy at home: Cincinnati is remarkably good against the Golden Hurricane at home, posting an 18-3 all-time record when playing Tulsa in Cincinnati. Tulsa beat the Bearcats at their place a year ago, a 70-66 win on Jan. 2, 2021, that snapped a losing streak that dated back to Jan. 5, 1967. Rey Idowu contributed 16 points in that game.

Free-throw irony: Tulsa is among the nation’s best at the charity stripe, hitting 78.2% of its free throws as a team, 15th in the nation. The bad news? Tulsa ranks among the bottom 20 teams when it comes to getting to the line, with only 202 attempts this season.

Scouting the Bearcats: Cincinnati’s Mike Adams-Woods leads the nation in turnover-assist ratio at 5.33 and has turned the ball over only 12 times this season.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World