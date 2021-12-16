TU men blow out Alcorn State as Sam Griffin scores 19 points

Sam Griffin led four Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane closed out Alcorn State 83-62 on Thursday night at the Reynolds Center.

Griffin finished with 19 points, Jeriah Horne had 15, and Tim Dalger scored 13 for Tulsa (6-5).

Paul King had 21 points for Alcorn State (1-9). Oddyst Walker added 16 points and Darrious Agnew for the Braves.

Horne grabbed 10 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season, while TU’s Curtis Haywood II also finished with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tulsa held Alcorn State to 39 percent shooting, and Horne blocked a career-high four shots. The Hurricane scored 16 points off turnovers and had 15 fast-break points.

Tulsa finished 28-54 (51.9 percent) from the field and shot 9-19 (47.4 percent) from 3-point range.

The Golden Hurricane led 37-28 at the break and pushed its advantage to 13 at 48-35. The Braves’ deficit would get no closer than 12 for the rest of the game.

Tulsa will play in the Hoops Hype XL College Basketball Showcase on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, against No. 23 Colorado State (10-0). Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.