Thunder plans summer basketball camps in Tulsa

Registration is open for the Oklahoma City Thunder's summer Thunder Youth Basketball Hustle Camps in Tulsa for ages 6 to 14.

Thunder Youth Basketball Camps offer kids the opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment. Hustle Camps focus on technical fundamentals and development drills to improve skill sets within defense, ball-handling, shooting, layups and more.

Registration is $65 per child and includes a T-shirt, basketball, water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game for the 2022-23 season.

To register, go to okcthunder.com/summercamps.