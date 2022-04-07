 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunder plans summer basketball camps in Tulsa

Registration is open for the Oklahoma City Thunder's summer Thunder Youth Basketball Hustle Camps in Tulsa for ages 6 to 14.

Thunder Youth Basketball Camps offer kids the opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment. Hustle Camps focus on technical fundamentals and development drills to improve skill sets within defense, ball-handling, shooting, layups and more.

Registration is $65 per child and includes a T-shirt, basketball, water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game for the 2022-23 season.

To register, go to okcthunder.com/summercamps.

With Booker resting, Sarr, Pokuveski lead Thunder past Suns

With Booker resting, Sarr, Pokuveski lead Thunder past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Hawks win fifth straight, beat Nets despite Durant's 55

Hawks win fifth straight, beat Nets despite Durant's 55

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

