Thunder falls to Spurs as Keldon Johnson scores 22

OKLAHOMA CITY — Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Wednesday night.

Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and 17 rebounds, All-Star Dejounte Murray had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV added 17 points for the Spurs.

Josh Giddey had his third straight triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann scored 24 points, Theo Maledon had 22 and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder was missing its two leading scorers. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team leader averaging 22.7 points, continues to sit with a sprained right ankle. Forward Lu Dort, the team’s No. 2 scorer averaging 17.2 points, missed the game with a strained left shoulder.

San Antonio led 73-58 at halftime behind 51.9% shooting. The Thunder trimmed their deficit to 89-81 by the end of the third quarter. Oklahoma City held the Spurs to 6-for-22 shooting in the period.

San Antonio led by 16 with 5:25 remaining.