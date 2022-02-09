Thunder falls to Siakam, surging Raptors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play.

The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Thunder shot just 31.8%.

Aleksej Pokuševski and Theo Maledon scored 18 points apiece for the Thunder. Lu Dort had 15, while Darius Bazley, Josh Giddey and Ty Jerome all had 13.

The Thunder made a push in the second quarter with Jerome knocking down three consecutive 3-pointers. Oklahoma City's bench outscored Toronto's 22-7 in the first half but the scoring difference didn't matter as Siakam answered with 21 first-half points.

The Thunder ended the half on a 9-3 run but the Raptors led by eight points.