Spurs silence Thunder as Dejounte Murray posts triple-double

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs made 15 3-pointers as they rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-96 on Wednesday night.

It was Murray’s eighth triple-double of the season and 12th of his career.

Doug McDermott scored 20 points and Devin Vassell had 19 for San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and matched a season high with four blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, Lu Dort had 15 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 13 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost three straight and eight of nine.

Each team entered having won only twice in its previous 10 games.

They combined to score 18 points in the opening six minutes. The Spurs followed that sluggish start with an 8-0 run. They opened a 16-point lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 34 points in the fourth.

The Spurs finished 15-of-40 on 3-pointers and shot 49% from the field. The Thunder were 8-of-31 on 3s and shot 38.8% overall.