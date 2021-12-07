Sooners see game slip away as Butler wins in OT

NORMAN — What Oklahoma and Butler created on Tuesday night was far from a thing of beauty. It was what basketball can look like when nearly every shot is contested.
The Sooners’ 66-62 overtime loss to the Bulldogs at Lloyd Noble Center probably wasn’t what Dr. Naismith had in mind when he created the game. Tuesday night was 45 minutes of frustration.
The loss dropped OU to 7-2 on the season. It will face No. 12 Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Tuesday’s loss, OU’s first at Lloyd Noble Center this season, was stunning because with 10 minutes left it seemed like the Sooners were in control.
Butler (6-3) shot only 41 percent (26 for 63) from the field. Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with a game-high 26 points. The difference was the Bulldogs’ effort on the offensive glass. They pulled down 15 offensive rebounds, turning those extra chances into 10 second-chance points.
OU was outrebounded 43-30 for the night. Still, the Sooners had things in hand until the offensive wheels fell off without about eight minutes to go. Over the last 8½ minutes, the Sooners went 1-for-9 from the field and turned the ball over twice. Jordan Goldwire hit a driving layup with 14 seconds left to break the offensive futility.
Still, OU managed to get the game to overtime, as Elijah Harkless, who led the Sooners with 16 points, connected on a prayer of a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining.
Harkless added five more points in overtime and dished an assist to Goldwire for a 3-pointer that put the Sooners up by four points with 98 seconds left. Those were OU’s final points.
OU found itself in a low-scoring, tight game despite shooting 44.6 percent (25 for 56). OU attempted only five free throws on the night. It couldn’t shoot the Bulldogs out of their compacted zone defense. The Sooners went 9-for-31 from 3-point range.
Butler went 7-for-19 from beyond the arc. Harris hit four of them. The last came with 35 seconds left and put the Bulldogs up for good.
Goldwire finished with 10 points and Tanner Groves added 10 as well for OU. However, Groves entered the game averaging 15.3 points per outing, and did not score in the second half.
BUTLER 66, OKLAHOMA 62 (OT) BUTLER (5-3): Golden 5-9 0-2 10, Groce 1-2 0-0 3, Bolden 1-8 0-0 3, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 3-8 1-4 7, Harris 10-21 2-2 26, Hughes 3-4 0-0 6, David 2-6 0-0 4, Lukosius 1-3 4-4 7, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 7-12 66.
OKLAHOMA (7-1): T.Groves 4-7 0-0 10, Hill 2-6 1-2 5, Gibson 3-12 0-0 8, Goldwire 4-9 0-1 10, Harkless 7-13 0-0 16, Noland 2-4 2-2 6, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 5, Chargois 1-1 0-0 2, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 3-5 62.
Halftime: Oklahoma 31-21. 3-point goals: Butler 7-19 (Harris 4-7, Groce 1-2, Lukosius 1-3, Bolden 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Oklahoma 9-31 (T.Groves 2-4, Goldwire 2-5, Harkless 2-5, Gibson 2-11, J.Groves 1-3, Noland 0-1, Hill 0-2). Rebounds: Butler 40 (Golden, Harris, Hughes 7), Oklahoma 28 (Noland 6). Assists: Butler 7 (Thompson 3), Oklahoma 14 (Goldwire 4). Total fouls: Butler 11, Oklahoma 18. Fouled out: Hill.