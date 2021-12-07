Sooners see game slip away as Butler wins in OT

NORMAN — What Oklahoma and Butler created on Tuesday night was far from a thing of beauty. It was what basketball can look like when nearly every shot is contested.

The Sooners’ 66-62 overtime loss to the Bulldogs at Lloyd Noble Center probably wasn’t what Dr. Naismith had in mind when he created the game. Tuesday night was 45 minutes of frustration.

The loss dropped OU to 7-2 on the season. It will face No. 12 Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Tuesday’s loss, OU’s first at Lloyd Noble Center this season, was stunning because with 10 minutes left it seemed like the Sooners were in control.

Butler (6-3) shot only 41 percent (26 for 63) from the field. Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with a game-high 26 points. The difference was the Bulldogs’ effort on the offensive glass. They pulled down 15 offensive rebounds, turning those extra chances into 10 second-chance points.