Sooners fall short on road against top-ranked Baylor

“We came in here and we got crushed on the rebound. ... That’s the story,” Moser said. “I thought our guys fought. We played better defense in the second half than we did the first. I thought we did some good things offensively. I think that we put ourselves in a position to be in there in the last couple of minutes of the game.”

Flagler had a turnover on a charging foul with about seven minutes left and Baylor up six. The teams traded missed shots before a defensive rebound by Gibson. But after two missed 3s by Oklahoma, Tchamwa Tchatchoua made a layup while being fouled. Flagler had a putback basket on the missed free throw to stretch the lead back to 10.

A 3-pointer by Flagler ignited a 19-9 Baylor run in the first half for a 45-32 lead. That was a nearly eight-minute stretch during which the Sooners had five turnovers and missed consecutive field goals — three in a row — for the only time before halftime.

The Sooners had made 13 of their first 17 shots when Groves rattled in a 3 with 5:26 left, when they still trailed 37-30.

Big picture