Sooners fall short against top-ranked Baylor

WACO, Texas — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big 12), whose winning streak began with their six wins in last season's NCAA Tournament on way to their first national championship.

Baylor and seventh-ranked Southern Cal (12-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining from major conferences.

After the Sooners (11-3, 1-1) got within 77-72 in the final minute on a fastbreak layup by Umoja Gibson, their transfer senior guard from Waco who played three seasons at North Texas, LJ Cryer had a backcourt turnover. Oklahoma called timeout before Flo Thamba blocked Gibson's 3-pointer.

The Bears sealed the game by making seven of eight free throws in the final 40 seconds, three by Akinjo and two each by Flagler and Thamba.

Tanner Groves had 13 points to lead four players in double figures for first-year coach Porter Moser and the Sooners, who like Baylor shot 56% from the field (29 of 52). Jalen Hill and Gibson each had 12 points and Ethan Chargois 10.