Sooners face early test as they host No. 14 Florida on Wednesday

"It’s not something I talk about a lot. We won, talked about it, put it in the bank, then we’re back to our process of we have to get better.”

The 14th-ranked Gators (6-0) already own three wins over major conference teams. In 10 days before Thanksgiving, Florida took down Florida State, Cal and Ohio State.

OU would love to find similar success.

“We have a couple chances to get some good quality wins under our belt and compete against some really high-level teams,” OU guard Jordan Goldwire said. “I think this stretch of games is going to be big as far as setting the tone for the rest of the season.”

The game will also serve as a tribute to former OU coach Lon Kruger. The coach, who retired in March after 10 seasons, guided OU to the Final Four in 2016. He did the same for the Gators in 1994.

This meeting was originally scheduled for December 2020. That was canceled when OU paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Moser had no control over this season’s schedule. It was in place before he was hired in April. But he likes the opportunities these games provide.

“You wanna be tested in your non-conference,” he said. Do you wanna get tested seven times in your non-conference when you have the Big 12? You have to be smart about that. You definitely want to have some good tests and games in your non-conference.”