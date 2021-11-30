Sooners face early test as they host No. 14 Florida on Wednesday

NORMAN — Creating a college basketball schedule is equal parts art and science. A program like Oklahoma can afford to schedule some easy wins to build confidence and help develop the entire roster. But NCAA Tournament selection and seeding require a quality non-conference win or two.
The Sooners (6-1) get a shot at acquiring a big one when they host No. 14 Florida (6-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. It didn’t take long for the team's attention to turn to the Gators following Saturday’s victory at Central Florida.
“They understood that they had a day off Sunday, and we came back yesterday and put that in the bank and now all the focus is on Florida,” OU coach Porter Moser said.
Moser knows the value of non-conference victories better than most. After 10 years at Loyola of Chicago, he knows every metric the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee values.
In truth, this is part 2 of a five-part resume-building schedule. OU hosts Big East member Butler and faces Arkansas at Tulsa's BOK Center next week. A Big 12/SEC Challenge game at Auburn looms on Jan. 29.
“Those resume-builders are the same at the beginning of the year as the end of the year. It goes on there,” Moser said. “I do think Central Florida is a high-quality team. They’re old, veteran, and will continue to do well.
"It’s not something I talk about a lot. We won, talked about it, put it in the bank, then we’re back to our process of we have to get better.”
The 14th-ranked Gators (6-0) already own three wins over major conference teams. In 10 days before Thanksgiving, Florida took down Florida State, Cal and Ohio State.
OU would love to find similar success.
“We have a couple chances to get some good quality wins under our belt and compete against some really high-level teams,” OU guard Jordan Goldwire said. “I think this stretch of games is going to be big as far as setting the tone for the rest of the season.”
The game will also serve as a tribute to former OU coach Lon Kruger. The coach, who retired in March after 10 seasons, guided OU to the Final Four in 2016. He did the same for the Gators in 1994.
This meeting was originally scheduled for December 2020. That was canceled when OU paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
Moser had no control over this season’s schedule. It was in place before he was hired in April. But he likes the opportunities these games provide.
“You wanna be tested in your non-conference,” he said. Do you wanna get tested seven times in your non-conference when you have the Big 12? You have to be smart about that. You definitely want to have some good tests and games in your non-conference.”