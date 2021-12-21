Sooner women get hot in fourth quarter, rally past Utah

Oklahoma overcame a 19-point second-half deficit as the Sooners rallied to an 83-76 victory over Utah on Tuesday night in women's basketball in Norman.

Taylor Robertson scored 19 points to lead OU (10-1), while Madi Williams finished with 17.

The Utes held a one-point lead after the opening period, but the Sooners made just 26% of their shots in the second quarter as Utah built a 42-32 advantage at halftime.

The Utes then pushed their lead to 19 in the opening minutes of the third period after back-to-back layups put them ahead 52-33. OU answered back and trimmed the deficit to 10, 54-44, with 4:40 to go in the quarter. Going into the fourth quarter, the Utes held a 62-51 lead.

Oklahoma scored eight straight points over the first 2:30 of the fourth quarter to slice the Utah lead to three, 62-59, with 7:39 left in the game. The Sooners kept battling and finally took the lead, 65-64, with 6:04 to play on a bucket by Nevaeh Tot.

The Sooners stretched the lead to six, 75-69, with 2:22 to go in the game. The Utes got the deficit down to two points, but that would be as close as they would get as OU made eight consecutive free throws down the stretch.