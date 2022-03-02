Sooner spurts sink Cowgirls as No. 19 OU takes season sweep

STILLWATER — For a lone quarter on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena, the 19th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners didn’t look like their AP Top 25 selves.

After darting to a 23-12 first-quarter lead on Oklahoma State’s home floor, Oklahoma went cold in the second period. The Sooners shot 28.6% from the field. They turned the ball over six times and allowed 16 points in the paint. Outscored by the Cowgirls 30-13 in the quarter, OU entered halftime trailing 42-36.

That OSU lead vanished in a flash in the opening minutes of the third quarter, when the Sooners unleashed a 14-2 run over first 3:30 en route to their 23rd win of the season and a season sweep in a 79-76 victory over the Cowgirls.

“Our team is good,” said OU coach Jennie Baranczyk. “We can have runs. We have runs in us. And we’re really good when we play together.”

With its early run in the third quarter and 10 points from Taylor Robertston in the fourth, OU (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) outlasted its in-state rivals in the penultimate game of the conference regular season.

Robertson’s late scoring carried OU in the final period while the Cowgirls chipped away at the Sooner lead. She finished with 19 points (4-of-7 on field goals, 8-of-8 on free throws) and a career-high 11 rebounds. Skylar Vann joined Robertson with 19 of her own on 8-of-12 shooting.

“We knew we needed our guards to rebound today and I thought she did a really nice job,” Baranczyk said of Robertson. “So from a complete game standpoint, I think she just gets better and better as the time goes.”

OSU (8-18, 3-14) forced 25 turnovers and hung with the rivals from Norman — who entered the night third in the league standings — into the closing seconds when Lauren Fields’ game-tying attempt clanged off the front rim. Fields scored 15 points. The Cowgirls were led by Lexy Keys, who tallied a game-high 20 points and tied a season-high with five made 3-pointers.

“Both teams deserved to win it,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “They had an experienced playmaker down there in Robertson that made some plays and made some free throws.”

All three of the Cowgirls’ seniors — Kassidy De Lapp, Brittany Reeves and Abbie Winchester — started for OSU. In her final game at Gallagher-Iba Arena, De Lapp delivered.

The forward from California notched a season-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists. She scored six in the final period as the Cowgirls erased a deficit as large as six to lead with 5:12 remaining.

And De Lapp did it with her parents, Kathy and Keith, in the stands. They traveled to their first regular-season game in the Cowgirls’ home arena to see their daughter's last.

“I just love them with all my heart," De Lapp said. "It was a game full of passion for me.”

OU turned five OSU turnovers into 10 points in the first quarter and went ahead by as many as 12 in the opening period. The Sooners led 12-8 before tearing off an 11-4 run over the final 3:07, kicked off by back-to-back baskets from Vann.

The second period belonged to the Cowgirls and Keys. She scored 11 of her 20 points in the quarter and kicked off OSU's extended 23-9 run over the final 6:29 that propelled the hosts to their six-point halftime advantage.

"She spends time in the gym and shoots, and it was good to see her reap the benefits of that," Littell said. "She wasn’t scared to step up and take big shots tonight. She took big shots at key times.”

That advantage disintegrated in the early minutes of the second half. Madi Williams (13 points) and Kennady Tucker (11) combined for eight points during the early 14-2 run.

And the Sooners continued to flex their scoring muscles in the final period, led by Robertson's late points in another powerful late-season offensive showing.

“This team is special," Baranczyk said. "This team has done this all year long. When we have fun, we’re really good."

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 79, OKLAHOMA STATE 76

OKLAHOMA (23-6): Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Robertson 4-7 8-8 19, Tot 0-4 0-0 0, Tucker 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-11 4-6 13, Lampkin 1-3 1-2 3, Gregory 1-2 1-1 3, Vann 8-12 2-2 19, Washington 2-4 2-3 6, Perkins 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-53 18-22 79

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-18): De Lapp 7-10 4-6 18, Reeves 1-3 0-0 2, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 4-10 1-3 9, Fields 5-19 3-6 15, Collins 4-10 0-0 8, James 1-2 0-0 2, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Keys 6-17 3-4 20, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-72 11-19 76

Oklahoma;23;13;24;19;--;79

Oklahoma St.;12;30;15;19;--;76

3-point goals: Oklahoma 9-21 (Robertson 3-6, Tot 0-3, Tucker 3-4, Williams 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Vann 1-2, Perkins 1-1), Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Dennis 0-2, Fields 2-11, Keys 5-11). Assists: Oklahoma 17 (Tot 4, Washington 4), Oklahoma St. 13 (De Lapp 4, Dennis 4). Fouled out: Oklahoma St. Collins. Rebounds: Oklahoma 42 (Robertson 11), Oklahoma St. 32 (De Lapp 9). Total fouls: Oklahoma 19, Oklahoma St. 19. Technical fouls: Oklahoma St. Team 1. A: 2,450.

