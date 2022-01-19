Short-handed Cowgirls lose to No. 15 Baylor on road

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and No. 15 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 67-49 on Wednesday night.
Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26.
Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 Big 12).
Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls (6-9, 1-3), who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.
Baylor, picked to win the league, has won two straight heading into a battle with No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones lost their first league game to No. 15 Texas Wednesday night in a battle between the teams picked to finish second behind Baylor.
Smith’s basket to open the second half pushed the lead to 10 and started a 10-2 run. Oklahoma State never got closer than 15 and a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 26.
BAYLOR 67, OSU 49
OSU (6-9): Collins 7-10 2-3 16, Notoa 3-10 0-0 8, Dennis 0-5 2-2 2, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-6 0-0 0, Keys 5-11 4-6 16, Boyd 1-3 1-2 3, De Lapp 1-3 0-0 2, Udoumoh 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-50 9-13 49.
Baylor (12-4): Egbo 5-9 9-9 19, Smith 6-15 4-6 16, Lewis 5-8 2-3 13, Asberry 3-6 2-2 9, Andrews 1-6 0-0 2, Bickle 3-6 2-5 8, Owens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-52 19-25 67.
OSU 12 14 9 14 — 49
Baylor 18 16 18 15 — 67
3-point goals: OSU 4-17 (Notoa 2-7, Keys 2-6, James 0-3, Dennis 0-1), Baylor 2-11 (Asberry 1-3, Andrews 0-2, Bickle 0-2, Owens 0-2, Lewis 1-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds: OSU 31 (Collins 6), Baylor 36 (Smith 13). Assists: OSU 7 (Collins, DeLapp 2), Baylor (Lewis 7). Total fouls: OSU 23, Baylor 11. A: 4,078.