Robertson, Williams lead No. 23 Oklahoma women past Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, Madi Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 23 Oklahoma defeated Kansas 82-68 on Saturday.
The Sooners rallied from an early 12-point deficit and were in total control by game’s end. Oklahoma scored the final six points of the third quarter and took a 54-48 lead into the fourth. By the time Williams made a three-point play to reach 1,500 points for her career the Sooners led 58-51 with about eight minutes remaining.
The Jayhawks were within four points with five minutes to go, but Oklahoma responded with a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach.
Backup guard Skylar Vann had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners (13-2, 2-1 Big 12). Oklahoma shot 44%, made 10 of 30 3-pointers and connected on 16 of 20 free throws.
Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points and Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas (9-2, 0-1). Off the bench, Ionna Chatzileonti had 12 points and Zakiyah Franklin 11.
Kansas got off to a fast start, scoring 26 points in the first quarter but the Jayhawks would score 22 points in the second and third quarters combined. Kansas shot 61% in that first quarter but the numbers kept getting worse, including a 3-for-17 start to the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks finished at 38% and missed 16 of 17 3-pointers.
After Kansas led 26-14 after one quarter, Oklahoma bounced back with a 20-6 run to open the second quarter. The lead changed hands twice in the final 10 seconds and a three-point play by Aniya Thomas left Kansas with a 39-37 halftime lead.
Oklahoma (13-2, 2-1): Robertson 8-11 4-4 24, Williams 6-18 6-7 20, Scott 3-3 2-4 8, Washington 1-4 2-2 5, Tucker 2-7 0-0 4, Vann 6-15 2-3 16, Tot 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 28-64 16-20 82.
Kansas (9-2, 0-1): Kersgieter 5-15 5-8 16, Jackson 4-9 4-4 12, Jessen 4-6 1-2 9, Thomas 2-8 2-3 6, Brosseau 0-5 0-0 0, Chatzileonti 5-9 2-4 12, Franklin 4-9 3-3 11, Haynes-Overton 1-1 0-0 2, Prater 0-3 0-0 0, Papadopoulou 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 17-24 68.
OU 14 23 17 28 — 82
KU 26 13 9 20 — 68
3-point shooting: OU 10-30 (Robertson 4-6, Williams 2-10, Vann 2-6, Tot 1-3, Washington 1-3, Tucker 0-2), KU 1-17 (Kersgieter 1-7, Thomas 0-4, Brosseau 0-4, Franklin 0-2). Rebounds: OU 44 (Williams 11), KU 39 (Jackson 12). Assists: OU 19 (Tot 9), KU 10 (Thomas, Chatzileonti 3). Steals: OU 10 (Williams 3), KU 8 (Kersgieter, Jackson 2). Total fouls: OU 20, KU 23. Fouled out: OU, Scott. A: 1,655.