Thunder's best: the Finals team, the 60-win team or the 2016 squad that faltered vs. the Warriors?

The Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten provide a top-five list of the best Oklahoma City Thunder teams.

The Lewis list

1. 2012-13 (60-22): The Thunder had trended up every season since moving from Seattle in 2008, and after posting the Western Conference’s best record it seemed that the natural progression would lead to an NBA title – or at the very least another trip to the Finals. But the Thunder’s title hopes ended in the opening playoff series, when Russell Westbrook suffered a season-ending knee injury that resulted from a controversial collision with then-Houston guard Patrick Beverley. Without Westbrook, Kevin Durant couldn’t carry the Thunder past Memphis in the second round.

2. 2011-12 (47-19): The Durant-Westbrook-James Harden trio was at its best. Due to a labor stoppage, the season didn’t start until Christmas, but it was worth waiting for as the Thunder upset San Antonio in the Western Conference championship series before losing to Miami in the Finals.

3. 2013-14 (59-23): Durant was at his best during his MVP season, but, for the second year in a row, the Thunder got unlucky with a key playoff injury. Serge Ibaka was sidelined for the first two games of the Western finals, and that could have been the difference as San Antonio won in six games.

4. 2015-16 (55-27): In Durant’s final days in OKC, the Thunder looked ready to win an NBA title when it routed Golden State in Games 3 and 4 of the Western finals to take a 3-1 series lead. But the Thunder’s lack of depth led to fatigue and second-half scoring droughts in Games 6 and 7 as the Warriors rallied to take the series.

5. 2019-20 (44-28): After a 6-11 start, the Chris Paul-led Thunder shocked the NBA with a 34-13 run before COVID shut down the NBA for five months. A memorable opening playoff series ended with a 104-102 loss to Houston in Game 7.

The Haisten list

1. 2015-16 (55-27): The lack of bench scoring was maddening, but in hindsight, this team more than any other Thunder team had the best chance at winning an NBA championship. Against the 73-win Golden State Warriors, OKC had a three-games-to-one lead in the Western Conference finals. With five minutes remaining in the fourth period of Game 6, played before a deafening crowd in OKC, the Thunder had a seven-point lead. During those final five minutes, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were a combined 3-of-14 on shots from the field. The Warriors outscored OKC 19-5 and won 108-101. Golden State prevailed in Game 7 played in Oakland, California, and ended OKC’s opportunity to face Cleveland in the NBA Finals. Two weeks later, Durant announced he would be leaving Oklahoma and signing with the Warriors.

2. 2011-12 (47-19): It was during this season that Durant recorded his third consecutive NBA scoring title and became defined as the league’s best offensive player since Michael Jordan in 1997-98. With all due respect to Kobe Bryant, Durant was the best offensive weapon because of his length and range. Durant was a match-up nightmare then and still is today.

3. 2013-14 (59-23): The 2014 Spurs were great and eventually the NBA champions, but if not for Serge Ibaka’s leg injury during the Western Conference finals, the Thunder-Spurs clash in the Western finals would have been a toss-up. If not for three terrible losses at the end of the regular season, this would have been a 62-win Thunder squad.

4. 2012-13 (60-23): Seventeen days after Russell Westbrook sustained a season-ending knee injury (thanks to a collision with the pointlessly aggressive Patrick Beverley), the Thunder was eliminated four-games-to-one by Memphis in a second-round series. During the regular season and with a healthy Westbrook, OKC captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while averaging 106 points and shooting 48% from the field. Without Westbrook in the playoffs, the Thunder averaged 95 points on 41% shooting.

5. 2019-20 (44-28): Thanks to Chris Paul, this was the most pleasantly surprising of all Thunder seasons. In its last 23 road games before the regular season was paused because of COVID, Oklahoma City was 19-4.

— Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.