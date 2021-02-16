Oklahoma City Thunder scheduled to host game tonight amid citywide power outages

The Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to host the Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m. tonight.
However, statewide calls to conserve power amid rolling blackouts Monday and Tuesday may put that game in jeopardy.
In a statement to The Oklahoman, Thunder vice president of broadcasting and corporate communications Dan Mahoney said that "as per league policy, the decision on whether tonight’s game will be played rests solely with the NBA, in consultation with local government officials. The Thunder will follow whatever directive and guidance we receive from the NBA."