Durant in 2012: at 23, an All-Star MVP, scoring champion and All-NBA first team pick

Thunder record: 47-19 (No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, behind top-seeded San Antonio). Thunder head coach: Scott Brooks.

Kevin Durant: At 28.0 points per game, OKC’s 23-year-old superstar secured his third consecutive NBA scoring title. He was the All-Star Game MVP and an All-NBA first-team selection.

Russell Westbrook: The 23-year-old Westbrook started in every game, averaging 23.6 points and 5.5 assists while getting his second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game. At season’s end, Westbrook was on the All-NBA second team.

James Harden: As a 16.8-point scorer and a 39% shooter on threes, the 22-year-old Harden was voted the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Serge Ibaka: The 22-year-old power forward averaged 9.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading the league in blocked shots.

Nick Collison: At 31, Collison started in 63 of Oklahoma City’s 66 regular-season games.

Kendrick Perkins: The 27-year-old Perkins’ value centered more on toughness and leadership than on numbers. He made 65 starts.

Thabo Sefolosha: The 28-year-old Sefolosha’s offensive stats were modest, but he was brilliant at the defensive end of the floor.

Derek Fisher: After backup point guard Eric Maynor sustained a devastating knee injury in January 2012, the 37-year-old Fisher — a former Laker — was acquired by the Thunder in March. While in OKC, Fisher wore jersey No. 37.

Thunder postseason

First round: OKC eliminated Dallas in a four-game sweep. In the close-out game at Dallas, James Harden and Derek Fisher combined for 41 points off the bench.

Second round: OKC eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. As Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined for 52 points, the Thunder established superiority with a 29-point rout in Game 1.

Western Conference finals: OKC eliminated San Antonio in six games. Against a Spurs team that hadn’t lost in seven weeks, the Thunder trailed two-games-to-none. As the series moved to OKC, the Thunder tied the series at two games apiece. In Game 4, Serge Ibaka totaled 26 points on 11-of-11 shooting. After recording a critically important Game 5 win in Texas, the Thunder closed out the favored Spurs in Game 6 in Oklahoma City.

NBA Finals: Miami finished OKC in five games. The Thunder prevailed in Game 1 on its home floor, but the Heat stole a 100-96 Game 2 victory as Durant was unable to convert on a late baseline shot. In Games 3 and 4 at Miami, the Heat’s stifling defense limited Harden to a two-game total of 17 points on 4-of-20 shooting.

