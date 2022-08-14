Bill Land: Voice of the Spurs sharpened his skills in Tulsa

Bill Land is entering his 20th season as the primary play-by-play commentator for the San Antonio Spurs.

But to get there, he started out covering a wide range of sports from 1981-98 as a sportscaster for KRMG, KELI and Tulsa Cable, covering teams like the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts.

After his co-host, former Oklahoma quarterback Dean Blevins, left their show “Sports Scene” for a job at NEWS9 in Oklahoma City, Land interviewed with Home Sports Entertainment, the predecessor to Fox Sports’ regional networks, and was hired.

He covered college events from conferences ranging from the Big Eight to the SEC and even filled in on some Texas Rangers baseball games before landing with the Spurs in 2003 and becoming their main voice in 2008.

The 71-year-old has no plans of stopping, although he takes it one year at a time.

“I can’t wait for the season to get going again,” Land said. “The powers that be feel that I’m still doing a good job and I haven’t lost my fastball. … But it’s never been a job for me. It’s kind of been my attitude that I really hadn’t worked a day in my life since I got in the business.”

Land and his wife love living in San Antonio, but after he retires, he says the only place they would ever think about moving to is back to Tulsa, where their two sons were born.

Land has worked his way up from calling Tulsa Roughnecks soccer games to three NBA Finals with the Spurs. Some of the best experiences he’s had in his career were because of the development he received from working in Tulsa.

“Play-by-play was primarily what I wanted to do,” Land said. “And to be able to do that for a living was just great. But it wouldn’t have happened without all of the various backgrounds and things that I did in Tulsa.”

