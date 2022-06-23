Bill Haisten: With its Chet Holmgren pick, the Thunder begins to turn the corner

At 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder finally turned the corner on the process of being restored as a relevant, competitive presence in the Western Conference.

A few hours before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the Thunder’s pick at No. 2 overall in the draft, there was this headline on the Washington Post site: The NBA has never seen a draft prospect quite like Chet Holmgren.

After the Orlando Magic surprised most mock-draft projectors by taking Duke’s Paolo Banchero first overall, Sam Presti’s Thunder pick was unveiled as having been the 7-foot Holmgren, who during one season at Gonzaga averaged 14.1 points on 61% shooting from the field overall and 39% shooting on 3-pointers.

As Oklahoma City already is outfitted with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey as playmakers, and as guard Lu Dort is an adequate scorer and an exceptional perimeter defender, there was a Thunder need for a bigger player who could make an impact at each end of the floor.

In spite of his physique, Holmgren is that guy. At a super-slender 195 pounds, he is two inches taller and 20 pounds lighter than Kevin Durant was as an NBA rookie.

Durant proved that an NBA player doesn’t need Karl Malone-level muscle to win a scoring title (which he did four times with the Thunder), to become the league’s MVP in 2014 and to become a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP (accomplished with Golden State).

Because it was expected that the Thunder would be near the top of the 2022 draft order, I watched Holmgren intently during Gonzaga’s season. I saw a player who fought for buckets, boards and victories, and he won’t be afraid of NBA physicality. As a college freshman, he averaged 9.9 rebounds and an astounding 3.7 blocked shots per game.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas said he believes Holmgren, a Minnesota native, would have been the No. 1 pick overall if the Thunder had been at the top of the order.

“He’s built for today’s NBA,” Bilas said of Holmgren. “He’s like a baby Giannis (Antetokounmpo). He’s a perimeter player. He’s the total package with open-court ability and very well-suited for today’s NBA.”

I’m way beyond liking the pick. I love it.

Within the span of about an hour, the Oklahoma City roster was injected with two additional shots of fresh talent.

With the 11th pick, the New York Knicks selected 6-10 Ousmane Dieng from France, then immediately dealt the 19-year-old to OKC in exchange, it was reported by ESPN, for multiple future first-round picks.

The Thunder already had been slotted for the No. 12 pick overall on Thursday, and Presti stood pat at that position as he selected a college junior — Santa Clara 6-6 guard Jalen Williams, whose wingspan measures at a stunning 7-foot-2.

During the NBA combine in May, NBA senior writer Sam Vecenie of The Athletic tweeted this: “The Jalen Williams hype train is leaving the station. Hope you bought stock a while ago.”

Williams is the first Santa Clara player taken in the NBA draft since Steve Nash in 1996.

During the Thursday second round, with the 34th pick overall, Oklahoma City drafted another big man: 6-10, 240-pound Jaylin Williams, a 19-year-old who played two seasons at Arkansas.

Presti has been the Thunder organization’s general manager since 2007 — one year before the Thunder made the move from Seattle to Oklahoma.

On only four previous occasions had Presti possessed a pick within the top six of the draft order. His success rate was phenomenal: Kevin Durant was taken second overall in 2007, Russell Westbrook was taken fourth overall in 2008 and James Harden was taken third overall in 2009.

That trio drove the Thunder to the 2012 Finals, and each of the three has been the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

A year ago, I didn’t know enough about Giddey to have been giddy about the Thunder’s drafting of him at No. 6 overall. It didn’t take very long to recognize his gifts as a passer and an offensive coordinator.

By midseason, it was clear that Giddey can develop into a cornerstone type of player. At season’s end, he was on the NBA’s All-Rookie second team.

Now, Holmgren joins SGA, Giddey and Dort in Oklahoma City’s quest to do what teams like Memphis and Atlanta have done: recover from a miserable stretch with a fairly quick rebuild that resulted in dynamic basketball and a return to the playoffs.

Over the last two seasons, the Thunder was 22-50 and 24-58. Is it fair now to expect a 40-win type of performance from such a young squad? When the 2022-23 season begins in October, Gilgeous-Alexander will be 24, Dort 23, Giddey 20 and Holmgren 20.

During the 2008-09 season, OKC was 23-59. In 2009-10 — as Durant and Westbrook were 21-year-olds — the Thunder recorded 50 victories.

Thursday at 7:18 p.m. — mark it down as the moment when the OKC rebuild got serious.

Scoring, rebounding and defense are the basics of winning basketball. The Holmgren selection addresses the need for more of each and immediately elevates OKC to a better place.

