Bill Haisten: Thunder in Tulsa — Chet Holmgren is here, but not for blocks and buckets

For a Thunder organization that has had a variety of identities since Kevin Durant departed in 2016, and for fans who grudgingly become accustomed to downwardly adjusted expectations, the drafting of Chet Holmgren felt so positive.

For two years, there had been more focus on Oklahoma City’s deep stack of draft-pick chips than on most of the players already on the roster.

The Thunder has a young cornerstone in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a younger Australian — Josh Giddey — who also has All-Star potential. The playmaking of SGA and Giddey make the Thunder a fun team to watch, but an elite third piece would be required for Oklahoma City to really roll with the process of becoming restored as an every-year playoff presence.

With Holmgren as that piece, as the second pick overall, OKC had secured the talent of a 7-footer who has a complete offensive game. A beautiful bonus: During his one season of college basketball, he was the West Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Two weeks later, Holmgren had a stunning NBA Summer League debut: in 24 minutes against Utah, he totaled 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocked shots. He was 7-of-9 overall on shots from the field and 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.

For 24 hours, Holmgren was the most talked-about player in basketball. He could have been an obvious marketing point for OKC’s annual Tulsa game: Get your tickets for the Wednesday, Oct. 5, NBA preseason meeting of the Thunder and Dallas Mavericks at the BOK Center. See Chet Holmgren play for the first time on Oklahoma soil.

In late August, however, during a pro-am event in Seattle, Holmgren sustained a serious foot injury that required a big surgery.

OKC’s prized rookie is not expected to play at all during the 2022-23 regular season, but but he is in Tulsa with his new teammates.

As the Thunder concluded a Tuesday practice session at the BOK Center, Holmgren used a scooter to elevate his damaged right foot and rolled onto the court for a half-hour of shooting. A team assistant rebounded as Holmgren launched mid-range attempts. When might he start with actual basketball activity and a comeback? That timeline remains unknown.

Because of a sore knee, Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be in uniform on Wednesday and may not play until OKC’s Oct. 19 regular-season opener at Minnesota. The Thunder played its preseason opener on Monday, prevailing 112-101 at Denver.

Giddey sustained a 2021-22 season-ending hip injury in February. He was healthy and dynamic in five NBA Summer League games, and on Monday he finished one assist shy of a triple-double stat line.

“I haven’t played a proper game since (February), so being in a real NBA game with our guys was fun,” said Giddey, who turns 20 this weekend and already is established as one of the NBA’s top five passers. “(Dallas is) another top team we have to go against. We’ll see where we’re at. They’re a tough team, and it obviously starts with Luka (Maverick All-Star Luka Doncic).”

Unfortunately for Tulsa ticket-holders, Doncic is not expected to play on Wednesday. There is no injury factor. As one of the top 10 players on the planet, Doncic really has nothing to gain from participating in the Mavericks’ first preseason contest.

Definitely involved on Wednesday is former Oklahoma State Cowboy Lindy Waters III. Entering his first full NBA season, Waters has a two-year contract with the Thunder. At Denver on Monday, he converted on a pair of 3-point shots.

The 2022-23 season is OKC’s 15th since the organization was moved from Seattle. On Wednesday, the Thunder plays a BOK Center preseason game for the 13th time.

“We love playing up here in Tulsa,” said 37-year-old Mark Daigneault, the Thunder’s third-year head coach. “It’s a great secondary market (with which) we’ve built a relationship, and even more with Thunder Fellows (the downtown Tulsa after-school program sponsored by the Thunder organization). We love getting up here and playing in front of these fans — feeling the support and appreciation from them every year.

“We represent the whole state. This is the only (big-league) team in the state. We understand that the whole state supports us, not just (Oklahoma City). A lot of our community work extends beyond Oklahoma City. We feel the support from the state. It’s really important for where we’re at in the rebuild, as well. We have a young team that is going to take its hits, and we always feel like we’ve got the wind at our back with our people and our fans. We’re greatly appreciative of that.”

In spite of having the NBA’s youngest roster (average age: 23.4), OKC has the ability to be pesky. Lu Dort is an elite defender with a lucrative new contract. Tre Mann is an offensive asset and appears to have added some muscle. Darius Bazley is only 22 years of age, but now is a fourth-year veteran.

Depth is fortified by the presence of similarly named rookies Jalen Williams (the first Santa Clara player drafted into the NBA since Steve Nash in 1996) and Jaylin Williams (who played college basketball at Arkansas).

After its Tulsa engagement, the Thunder has four more preseason dates before opening the regular season in two weeks. Will 2022-23 be another season of tanking? Will general manager Sam Presti again opt for intentionally staying near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, sustaining OKC as a lottery team and increasing the odds of getting next year’s top pick overall?

That top pick is expected to be 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama, a French 18-year-old who is considered a rare talent. Even if there’s no greater than a 2% chance of it happening, the possibility of combining the forces of Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Holmgren and Wembanyama might be irresistible for Presti and Thunder owner Clay Bennett.

During a period of seven Durant-Russell Westbrook seasons, the Thunder made four appearances in the Western Conference finals. In 2012, there was a surge to the NBA Finals. If not for a sickening collapse against Golden State in 2016, there would have been a second Finals appearance for OKC.

Oklahoma was represented by two NBA MVPs: Durant in 2014 and Westbrook in 2017. That was a magical period for Thunder fans, but it’s now been six years since OKC advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs.

Remember what Daigneault said about the Thunder’s need for statewide support: “It’s really important for where we’re at in the rebuild.” That would suggest that the rebuild is ongoing, and that OKC is destined for a third consecutive season that doesn’t include the postseason.

Regardless of whether the Thunder makes an earnest attempt to win every night, this upcoming season would have been doubly interesting if it had included Holmgren blocking shots at one end and getting buckets at the other.