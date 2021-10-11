Bill Haisten: Thunder fans, you’ll feel a little discomfort and you’ve got to be patient

Even after Durant departed, the Thunder was sustained as a playoff presence for four seasons. The 2019-20 season was expected to have been lousy, but the Chris Paul-captained Thunder was fun to watch and far more successful than expected.

When COVID-19 resulted in the stoppage of that regular season, Oklahoma City had prevailed in 19 of its previous 23 road games. If not for the stoppage, that Thunder team would have recorded an overall total of at least 50 wins.

As the sports world takes steps toward the restoration of our previous normal, the upcoming NBA regular season once again is an 82-game marathon.

There was no live attendance in OKC last season. This season, for the Tulsa game and for at least the first 12 regular-season home games in Oklahoma City, the gates are open to fans who can provide proof of a partial or full COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game. Fans seated at courtside are required to wear face coverings.

While it’s impossible for Presti’s rebuild to be a quick process, tanking is a miserable experience. Please, please, please – no more tanking. If Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Giddey are healthy, they should play in no fewer than 65 games.

If a nice percentage of this season’s games are competitive and have a meaningful fourth quarter, then 2021-22 would be a hundred times better than the 2020-21 season (during which Oklahoma City had 30 different starting lineups).

