Bill Haisten: Thunder, Chicago Bulls partner in classroom project involving BTW students

To learn more about the Thunder involvement and this Booker T. Washington program, visit okcthunder.com/classroomexchange.

During the NBA shutdown last year, as there were no games in Oklahoma City or involving the Thunder, OKC general manager Sam Presti used some of that free time for a drive to Tulsa and a tour of the Greenwood District.

“I was astounded when I was in Tulsa, learning about the (race massacre),” Presti said at the time. “ . . . “May 31, 2021 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It is time for us to come to terms with the devastation of this atrocity.”

In July, the Thunder and CAA Sports (a division of the Creative Artists Agency) announced the launch of the Thunder Fellows Program. A Thunder press release explained that the program is “designed to unlock new opportunities in sports, technology, and entertainment for Black students in the Tulsa area.”

With the George Kaiser Family Foundation providing additional guidance, the program involves two groups of students: Fellows (Black students from regional colleges and universities) and Young Leaders (Black students from the eighth through 12th grades in Tulsa-area schools).