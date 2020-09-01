Bill Haisten: There are no title delusions, so Game 7 is all about this moment in time for the Thunder

Lu Dort provided a pair of unexpected and important 3-point baskets, but it was Paul who saved the Thunder. As OKC trailed 98-92 with 3½ minutes left, he tied the score with a pair of 3-pointers.

With 7.6 seconds remaining, Houston trailed by only two points and had possession. Westbrook committed a turnover.

On to Game 7.

“This is who we are,” Paul said during his TNT postgame interview. “We’re built for stuff like this. A lot of guys on our team have been pushed out or traded or whatnot, but we just stick together and keep fighting.

“I love my teammates. Dennis Schroder is a dog. I’ll play against anybody with him any day. Our team, man — when it gets to clutch time in the fourth quarter, some people are built for it. Some people shy away from it.”

In 10 of 12 seasons since moving from Seattle to Oklahoma, the Thunder has been a participant in the NBA postseason. Three OKC series were extended to Game 7: the Thunder defeated Memphis in the 2011 Western Conference second round, defeated Memphis again in the 2014 first round, and lost to Golden State in the 2016 conference finals.

Against a Warriors team that during the 2015-16 regular season recorded an NBA-record total of 73 wins, the unimaginable happened twice.