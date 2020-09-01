Bill Haisten: There are no title delusions, so Game 7 is all about this moment in time for the Thunder

This Game 7 isn’t about any “next step” progression into the NBA tournament.
For the Oklahoma City Thunder, there were championship aspirations in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. There are no championship delusions in 2020, but there is an incredibly compelling basketball showdown on Wednesday: the Chris Paul Thunder vs. the James Harden-Russell Westbrook Houston Rockets in Game 7 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.
The Wednesday winner advances to the second round and a clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. Neither OKC nor Houston appears to have the wherewithal to eliminate the LeBron James Lakers, so the Thunder-Rockets Game 7 is all about this moment in time.
For a Thunder organization that hasn’t advanced beyond the first round since Kevin Durant’s departure, a Game 7 triumph would be massively satisfying.
To have rallied from a two-games-to-none deficit, to have recovered from a 34-point setback in Game 5, and to get a Game 7 win over former Thunder stars Westbrook and Harden — it would double the satisfaction for OKC and its fans.
Paul has been inconsistent during this first-round meeting with his former Houston teammates, but he was great in Game 6, scoring 15 of his 28 points during the fourth period of a 104-100 victory on Monday. Danilo Gallinari totaled 25 points for OKC.
Lu Dort provided a pair of unexpected and important 3-point baskets, but it was Paul who saved the Thunder. As OKC trailed 98-92 with 3½ minutes left, he tied the score with a pair of 3-pointers.
With 7.6 seconds remaining, Houston trailed by only two points and had possession. Westbrook committed a turnover.
On to Game 7.
“This is who we are,” Paul said during his TNT postgame interview. “We’re built for stuff like this. A lot of guys on our team have been pushed out or traded or whatnot, but we just stick together and keep fighting.
“I love my teammates. Dennis Schroder is a dog. I’ll play against anybody with him any day. Our team, man — when it gets to clutch time in the fourth quarter, some people are built for it. Some people shy away from it.”
In 10 of 12 seasons since moving from Seattle to Oklahoma, the Thunder has been a participant in the NBA postseason. Three OKC series were extended to Game 7: the Thunder defeated Memphis in the 2011 Western Conference second round, defeated Memphis again in the 2014 first round, and lost to Golden State in the 2016 conference finals.
Against a Warriors team that during the 2015-16 regular season recorded an NBA-record total of 73 wins, the unimaginable happened twice.
After having eliminated Dallas in five games and San Antonio in six, the Thunder rolled into the Western Conference finals and roared to a three-games-to-one series advantage over Golden State.
The Warriors were considered by some as perhaps the greatest team ever in professional basketball, but I couldn’t go there. Several Celtics and Lakers teams, from multiple decades, were better. In 1995-96, Michael Jordan’s 72-win Bulls were better. I could argue also for a couple of San Antonio’s championship teams.
It’s undeniable, though, that the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson Warriors were phenomenal, and yet Oklahoma City crushed them 133-105 in Game 3 and 118-94 in Game 4. In those games, Durant and Westbrook accounted for 125 of Oklahoma City’s 251 points.
During the final minutes of Game 4, the atmosphere within Chesapeake Energy Arena was unforgettable.
With the expectation that OKC would win the series and face LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, my response after the Thunder’s Game 4 victory was to purchase a Southwest Airlines ticket to Cleveland for coverage of Games 1 and 2.
It had been unimaginable that Oklahoma City could achieve a 3-1 series lead over the seemingly unbeatable Warriors — and it became unimaginable that Oklahoma City could blow that lead.
But Oklahoma City did exactly that, falling in Game 5 at Oakland, California, in Game 6 at OKC and 96-88 in Game 7 at Oakland.
That Game 6 was Durant’s final home game for the Thunder. Thirty-seven days later, there was the announcement that he would sign a free-agency contract . . . with Golden State.
Durant’s departure was mind-blowing. His Golden State choice was even more unimaginable than OKC’s failure to finish the Warriors in the Western finals.
The actual process of writing usually isn’t memorable, but I have a vivid recall of writing about Durant’s Golden State move (and trying to get a column written as I received a personal single-day record of text messages).
From the 2016 Tulsa World archives: If the shock of losing James Harden to Houston was a 9 on a 10 scale, the shock of the Kevin Durant departure is impossible to calculate. I believed absolutely that Durant would stay in Oklahoma and play the rest of his career. I believed that ultimately, he would get a percentage of Thunder ownership.
Durant and Westbrook drove Oklahoma City to four Western Conference finals appearances in six seasons (and to the 2012 Finals against the Miami Heat).
The Thunder organization still hasn’t recovered from Durant’s departure, but there’s never been a step back in the commitment to remain competitive. Every post-Durant Thunder squad has gotten to the postseason, and each of the previous three was eliminated in the first round.
On Wednesday night, there is must-see, first-round Game 7 matching the Thunder and the Rockets.
For every team in every sport, there is a ceiling. For the 2019-20 Thunder, with a patched-together roster that in the beginning didn’t seem to make a lot of sense and seemed doomed to a losing season, there is a beautiful opportunity to make Houston miserable and advance to the second round.
As the epitome of leadership and as the source all season of clutch playmaking, Paul deserves a Game 7 victory. He’s the reason why Oklahoma City is in this position.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” Paul said after Game 6.
Maybe OKC is destined to overcome Houston. Maybe Paul’s teammates can rise to the occasion and carry their captain to a second-round clash with the excessively talented Lakers.
