The weekend’s most entertaining Twitter activity centered on Sam Humphreys’ proposal that the Oklahoma City Thunder should trade Josh Giddey, injured rookie big man Chet Holmgren and a few draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

In Humphreys’ hypothetical, who would the Thunder get in return?

Kevin Durant.

On Friday, Kyrie Irving informed Brooklyn management that he wanted a trade. It hasn’t been very long since Durant, James Harden and Irving were together in a super-team scenario with the Nets, but Harden now is a 76er while Irving on Sunday was dealt to Dallas. Good luck with that, Mavs.

After seeing that Irving wanted out of Brooklyn and that Durant was only remaining star in a crumbling situation, Humphreys fired his pitch on Twitter: “It’s time to make a deal and bring @KDTrey5 home! Let’s win NOW @okcthunder! Trade for KD and get him for the last 3 years of his prime until he’s a (free agent) in 2026. IT’S KEVIN FREAKING DURANT!”

First, I would argue that Durant is beyond his prime. The NBA’s 2014 MVP sustained a torn Achilles tendon in 2019 and will be 35 in September. Humphreys isn’t wrong about a healthy Durant’s ability to score and impact winning, but I would be nearly as shocked if Durant returned as I was when he so infamously departed 6½ years ago.

On July 3, 2016, Durant was the most popular athlete in Oklahoma. On July 4, 2016, after eight mostly glorious NBA seasons in Oklahoma (and a short time after he’d been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame), Durant announced his free-agency decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

This happened only 35 days after the Warriors rallied from a three-games-to-one deficit to beat Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

If Durant and Westbrook had been better during the fourth period of an unforgettable Game 6 of that series, the Thunder would have advanced to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

Durant bailed at a time when OKC was two or three bench pieces shy of winning it all. At that time, OKC’s bench play ranged from average to dismal. If the 2015-16 Thunder had a bench like the 2022-23 Thunder, that final Durant team would have eliminated the 73-win Warriors in five games. That’s a fact.

After having been a member of three Class 6A championship teams at Edmond North, Humphreys was a University of Tulsa freshman golfer in 2014. In 2016, also only a few days before Durant left for California, TU eliminated its men’s golf program.

Today, Humphreys is a cancer survivor, hosts a golf podcast and does some sports-talk radio in OKC. His “bring Kevin Durant back to Oklahoma” tweets generated a lot of responses on both sides of the opinion aisle.

On the pro-Durant side were Twitter users like @ArjanAng: “OKC can offer great picks to the Nets for a rebuild, and I believe KD takes that young, talented group to the next level and contend in the near future. This would boost his legacy in more than one way, as well.”

From @MaseHurae: “@KDTrey5 Bro, just run it back with @okcthunder.”

From @thunderluvin: “Ok. But no restaurant this time. And no statue unless we get a title.”

And from @andrew_kalman, there was a funny line: “Any Thunder fan who says they wouldn’t welcome him back is lying, but honestly I think this happening with the spy balloons and everything WOULD mark us for end times.”

I was at Paycom Center on Feb. 11, 2017, when Durant made his first appearance as a Thunder opponent. Fans chanted “Cupcake! Cupcake!” at their former hero.

I wrote this that night: The response to Durant (34 points on 12-of-21 shooting) was overwhelmingly, angrily negative. For Westbrook (47 points on 14-of-26 shooting), the response was positive at a deafening level.

Reacting to the tweets of @SamHumphreys34 were others who feel as I do: that the Durant-Thunder reunion idea is terrible.

From @DannyCo79916712: “Some people have forgotten how he left the OKC Thunder. Yes, he is a great player; however (he is) a shell of the person and leader he was. I am of the opinion that we are headed in the right direction and don't need the drama in our organization.”

From @BranonHayes: “Hard pass.”

From @OUDNA5: “I would never watch the Thunder ever again if he was playing on our team.”

@SoonerVet78: “Hell no. Don’t need that drama around OKC ever again.”

@chuck_the_buc: “I like what we are building right now around (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). What you are proposing is that we quit a working plan that is 75% complete. Stay the course. Yes, he is KD, but right now chemistry in the organization is the last thing to disrupt. No drama.”

Humphreys noticed the @chuck-the-buc message and replied, “You don’t quit the plan. You just fast-forward the plan. If the Nets would take Chet, Giddey and picks, you have to do it! That’s not giving up the future! It’s KD!!!”

Durant probably and understandably will want out of Brooklyn, but I hope there’s not a bridge back to Oklahoma. He forfeited his chance to be an Oklahoma legend, to win a championship here, to be immortalized with a statue and perhaps, ultimately, to be given a percentage of the Thunder organization’s ownership.

Giving up an impactful young player like Giddey and a totally unproven but fascinating prospect like Holmgren, along with some of those important draft picks, so that you could bring in an older, max-contract All-Star with whom you had a painful divorce?

It just doesn’t seem like a smart play within Sam Presti’s restoration process. OKC’s best course is its ongoing course with Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and a young, likable Thunder roster that shares the ball, plays defense and is trending in a beautiful direction.