Bill Haisten: Presti’s Tulsa tour leads to Thunder involvement in Race Massacre classroom project

During the NBA shutdown last year, as there were no games in Oklahoma City or involving the Thunder, OKC general manager Sam Presti used some of that free time for a drive to Tulsa and a tour of the Greenwood District.

Reflecting on his first look at the site of the 1921 Race Massacre, Presti said, “It was extraordinarily informative. This is a time (when) conversations are critical.”

Inspired by Presti’s experience in Tulsa, the Thunder have partnered with the Chicago Bulls to create the Black History Classroom Exchange. Through the end of the ongoing school year, students from African American classes at two high schools – Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington and Chicago’s South Shore International – will participate in six virtual workshops.

Students will be given the opportunity to learn more about two tragic incidents: the Chicago Race Riot of 1919 and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

In the development of the curriculum, the Thunder and Bulls collaborated with the Obama Foundation, the Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

Teaching formats include lessons various media resources, guest speakers and roundtable discussions.