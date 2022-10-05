Bill Haisten: Lindy Waters III’s NBA trip includes a stop at the BOK Center

When Lindy Waters III last played basketball in Tulsa, he was a senior member of the Oklahoma State team.

The Cowboys were beaten by the Minnesota Golden Gophers on that date — Dec. 21, 2019 — but Waters had success on shots launched at the BOK Center buckets. He totaled 17 points.

Waters was back in the BOK Center on Wednesday, donning a No. 12 jersey for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played high school basketball at Norman North (where he and Trae Young were teammates). At OSU, Waters played in 121 games and made 105 starts. In the annual Basketball Tournament national summer event, he played for the Enid Outlaws.

General manager Sam Presti and his personnel people noticed Waters and believed he could be an effective presence with the Oklahoma City Blue — the Thunder’s G-League affiliate. After playing well with the Blue, Waters took a huge step in his quest to score an NBA situation.

In February, Waters secured a two-way contract with the Thunder. A two-way contract stipulates that a player spends time both with an NBA team and with its G-League squad.

The 25-year-old Waters has been given his chance. Just like they are in the NFL, NBA preseason games have almost no value for established veterans.

For a player like Waters, however, preseason minutes are precious.

“A year ago, we had interest in him playing for the Blue,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault explained, “but did not have a preconceived plan to get him on a two-way.

“The experience of playing in NBA games (and) the learning curve — it’s just massive early on. Your curve is steep when you first start playing in the league. The speed of the game is different. The size and athleticism, (comparing) the NBA and G-League — it’s different.”

On Wednesday, against the Dallas Mavericks and for the 13th time since the organization moved from Seattle to Oklahoma, the Thunder played a preseason game at the BOK Center. Waters did not play during the opening half, but was on the floor for the start of the third quarter.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was not in uniform. In fact, he didn’t even make the trip to Tulsa.

The Thunder led by seven points with 7½ minutes left to play, but Dallas responded with a 22-13 run to win 98-96.

When OKC prevailed at Denver in Monday’s preseason opener, Waters scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field overall and 2-of-3 shooting on 3-pointers. The BOK Center rims were not kind on Wednesday. Waters finished with five points but missed on his first six shot attempts. With 11.7 seconds remaining, he swished a right-wing 3-pointer. Those were the final points of the night.

After not playing at all during the first half, Waters was a second-half starter and wound up playing 19½ minutes. In what was a pretty typical preseason exercise, 14 Thunder players scored at least two points. The leaders were Josh Giddey with 13 and rookie Jalen Williams with 10.

As OKC veteran star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a sore knee and may not play again until the Thunder’s Oct. 19 regular-season opener at Minnesota, and as blue-chip rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the season because of a serious foot injury, Giddey for the time being has transitioned from being Oklahoma City’s best playmaker to being the team’s best available player.

A few days before he turns 20, Giddey seemed as comfortable in the BOK Center as he seemed while playing so well during five NBA Summer League games. In addition to converting on a Dirk Nowitzki-style baseline shot off of one foot, Giddey sped to the rim with ease on several occasions. During the first period alone, he totaled 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

A second-year Australian point guard and the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey seems destined for a fantastic career. He’s a fan favorite in OKC and in Tulsa, and he’ll be a huge piece in the Thunder rebuild.

While Waters had a BOK Center history before Wednesday, Daigneault has the BOK Center in his February future.

The 37-year-old Daigneault is known for being extremely knowledgeable about and devoted to Bruce Springsteen and his music. Daigneault isn’t just a fan of The Boss. He’s a fanatic who was blown away when he saw the dates for Springsteen’s 2022-23 tour.

Daigneault was stunned that Springsteen would be playing a Tulsa show during the NBA All-Star break, and on a date when the Thunder coach can be here. Actually, Daigneault has tickets for two Springsteen performances: Feb. 18 in Kansas City and Feb. 21 in Tulsa.

“Unbelievable,” Daigneault said. “I couldn’t have (scripted) it better.”

Waters’ Wednesday was a typical game day. He left the downtown Tulsa team hotel at 9:45 a.m. and arrived at the BOK Center for a voluntary 10 o’clock shooting session. On a daily basis during the 82-game NBA regular season, there are travel, video study, medical treatments, practice sessions and a strict nutrition-and-hydration schedule.

“I drink lots and lots of water. I try to drink close to a gallon a day, if not a full gallon,” said the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Waters. “If I get tired, I might throw in a Gatorade or a protein shake.

“It’s a long season, so guys tend to lose weight during the season. It’s hard to maintain. That’s a big thing for me.”

The NBA grind looks like a job. A lucrative and cool job, of course, but a job nonetheless.

“I look at it as work,” Waters said, “but not as a job. I’m doing what I love.”

At the BOK Center were 15-20 of Waters’ family members “and a few friends,” he reported. As a young man who celebrates his Kiowa and Cherokee heritage, Waters has a new right-leg tattoo: a striking, incredibly detailed likeness of Oklahoma and Native American sports legend Jim Thorpe.

The Thunder opened its preseason at Denver on Monday, rolled into Tulsa for the Wednesday contest and has four more preseason games during which Waters will attempt to impress his coaches.

“There’s so much more that I need to improve on, and especially at the defensive end,” Waters said. “I ask these veteran guys for tips.”

Shooting is Waters’ ticket to securing a long-term NBA situation. If he can become a consistently productive shooter from 3-point range, while sharpening his all-around offensive game and toughening his defensive wherewithal, he could play money ball for years to come.