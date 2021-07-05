Bill Haisten: Chris Paul joins Durant and Westbrook – and Lu Dort – on my all-time Thunder starting unit

July 11, 2019: An interesting night in the history of downtown Tulsa entertainment and an unforgettable night in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Russell Westbrook was in Tulsa as the presenter of a stand-up comedy show at the sold-out Cain’s Ballroom. Only minutes before the start of the event, there were reports that Westbrook had been traded from the Thunder to the Houston Rockets and that Chris Paul would be returning to Oklahoma.

After a dozen assurances from a Westbrook representative that he would be made available to the 30-or-so reporters in attendance, Westbrook didn’t talk that night. There was the presumption that he was happy with the move to Houston. Otherwise, the deal would not have been made.

There was the presumption also — my presumption, anyway — that Paul would not be happy with a rebuilding situation in OKC. He was an extremely highly paid 34-year-old who wanted to be with a contending organization, and it didn’t make sense that the Thunder would want to pay $38 million to an older player who wasn’t part of the long-term plan.