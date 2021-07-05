Bill Haisten: Chris Paul joins Durant and Westbrook – and Lu Dort – on my all-time Thunder starting unit

July 11, 2019: An interesting night in the history of downtown Tulsa entertainment and an unforgettable night in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Russell Westbrook was in Tulsa as the presenter of a stand-up comedy show at the sold-out Cain’s Ballroom. Only minutes before the start of the event, there were reports that Westbrook had been traded from the Thunder to the Houston Rockets and that Chris Paul would be returning to Oklahoma.
After a dozen assurances from a Westbrook representative that he would be made available to the 30-or-so reporters in attendance, Westbrook didn’t talk that night. There was the presumption that he was happy with the move to Houston. Otherwise, the deal would not have been made.
There was the presumption also — my presumption, anyway — that Paul would not be happy with a rebuilding situation in OKC. He was an extremely highly paid 34-year-old who wanted to be with a contending organization, and it didn’t make sense that the Thunder would want to pay $38 million to an older player who wasn’t part of the long-term plan.
Even before I left Cain’s Ballroom that night, I expressed doubt that Paul would ever play a game for the Thunder. I didn’t think he would be on the training-camp roster, much less the midseason roster.
I’ve never been so wrong about a guy or a situation. Paul embraced an older-brother leadership role, had an All-Star season, carried a patched-together Thunder team to the playoffs and reestablished himself as a desired commodity.
Before COVID-19 resulted in the shutdown of the NBA season, Paul’s presence resulted in striking success. There were 19 wins in OKC’s final 23 road games before the shutdown, and the Thunder was on course for a 50-win regular season.
In advance of Tuesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals — matching Paul’s Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks — I gave some thought to Paul’s place in Thunder history. In spite of having been on the Thunder roster only for one season, he is on my all-time Thunder starting unit. So are Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka.
Most Thunder-minded people would have James Harden on their all-time starting five. I’ve got him as my sixth man. Someone has to play defense away from the basket, and Lu Dort complements elite defensive ability with a nice offensive skill set. The burden of getting buckets would fall to Durant, Westbrook and Paul, and, of course, Harden would provide significant offense.
Paul’s 16-season NBA career began in Oklahoma. In 2005-07, he was the young cornerstone of the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. At the end of the 2005-06 season, he was voted the league’s Rookie of the Year.
The 2021 playoffs have been impacted by injuries more than any previous NBA postseason, resulting in the elimination of the Lakers, the Clippers and a Brooklyn team that if fully loaded would have been the champion.
The Suns and Bucks capitalized by surging to a Finals match-up that no one expected. Before this season, Phoenix hadn’t been a playoff team since 2010. Milwaukee is in the Finals for the first time since 1974 — when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson were on the roster.
Now 36, Paul has a chance to fortify his Hall of Fame credentials in the best possible way — with a championship.