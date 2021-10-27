Bill Haisten: At Thunder home opener, a Tulsan – Connor O’Malley – shoots and scores $20,000

The MidFirst Bank half-court shot has been a staple of Thunder home games since the organization moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.
Since the beginning, there has been no change with the promotion’s sponsor or the prize. If a fan can make a half-court shot during a timeout, he or she wins $20,000.
Through the first 13 seasons of OKC Thunder basketball, about 500 fans attempted the $20,000 shot. On only 14 occasions, the shot was good and the money was collected.
At the Paycom Center on Sunday, the Thunder played its first home game of the 2021-22 season. Connor O’Malley, a 21-year-old Tulsan, attended the game with his cousin Drew Ophus.
“I got there right when the gates opened,” O’Malley recounted. “I like to get inside and watch the players warm up and shoot (during the pregame).
“One of the (Thunder) employees approached me and said, 'Hey, would you want to compete in this contest?'”
“This contest” was the MidFirst Bank half-court shot contest. O’Malley agreed to do it. Two hours later, he became $20,000 Winner No. 15.
“I kind of just blacked out a little bit,” O’Malley says. “The mascot (Thunder mascot Rumble) basically tackles me and the whole stadium was standing up. It was an experience I’ll never forget, for sure.”
A 2018 Booker T. Washington High School graduate, O’Malley was a pitcher and outfielder with the Hornets’ baseball program. He was at Connors State College for two years, transferred to Oral Roberts University for the 2020-21 school year and now is on the baseball roster at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany. He’s a right-handed sophomore pitcher for the Eagles, who compete at the NAIA level of college athletics.
“It’s been great here so far,” O’Malley said. “I’m super thankful for it.”
The Thunder lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, resulting in an 0-4 start before Wednesday’s comeback home win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I’ve always loved the Thunder games,” O’Malley said. “I’ll attend as many as I can this season. I know it’s a rebuilding situation, but I think this team will be fun to watch.”
Through the first two dates of the Thunder home schedule, the O’Malley moment on Sunday stands as having been the top highlight.
Just for the record, O’Malley won’t pocket all of the $20,000. It’s considered taxable income. Still, he walked away with a nice amount of money. The most frequently asked question for two days after the half-court shot: What will O’Malley do with that money?
“That night, I was asked that question before I did the shot,” he recalled. “My answer was that I would tithe 10%. I would give 10% to my church and save the rest. They actually even announced it over the loudspeaker, before I took the shot.
“What I’m most passionate about is my relationship with God. I was raised in church. God has a plan for your life and makes all things work out in the end.”
O’Malley’s home church is the BattleCreek campus in midtown Tulsa.
Here’s how the Thunder half-court shot promotion works: Before the game, each of four selected fans attempts free throws. The fan who converts on the most free throws in 20 seconds gets to launch the half-court shot.
With eight successful attempts, O’Malley advanced to the big shot — the half-court heave and the opportunity for $20,000. Seated in section 318 in the upper deck, O’Malley was instructed to report to court level at the six-minute mark of the opening quarter. His moment of truth would happen during a timeout at the midway mark of the second period.
“I was definitely a little nervous, to be honest,” O’Malley said, “and especially when I got downstairs. The lights above the court are super bright.
“I knew there was very little chance of actually making the shot, so I might as well just try to get it close. I wanted to hit the backboard, at least. I wanted it to be a respectable shot. (A Thunder representative) told me that if it was a really bad shot, I’d probably get booed.”
The most important component of the half-court attempt: Don’t leave it 10 feet short of the target. You’ve got to put some muscle behind the attempt.
For O’Malley, there wasn’t an issue with the muscle. As a Thunder spirit-squad guy did a drum roll, O’Malley’s shot was on a perfect line, smacked the glass and then the front lip of the rim. The ball bounced high and back up onto the backboard, then returned to the rim for two soft bounces before falling through the net.
Rumble hugged and lifted O’Malley. There was a roar from the crowd of 14,256. O’Malley was presented with an oversized check for $20,000, but he didn’t get to keep it. The “check” is a reusable dry-erase board on which his name had been hurriedly written.
That oversized check would have been a fantastic souvenir.