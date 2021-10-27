Bill Haisten: At Thunder home opener, a Tulsan – Connor O’Malley – shoots and scores $20,000

“That night, I was asked that question before I did the shot,” he recalled. “My answer was that I would tithe 10%. I would give 10% to my church and save the rest. They actually even announced it over the loudspeaker, before I took the shot.

“What I’m most passionate about is my relationship with God. I was raised in church. God has a plan for your life and makes all things work out in the end.”

O’Malley’s home church is the BattleCreek campus in midtown Tulsa.

Here’s how the Thunder half-court shot promotion works: Before the game, each of four selected fans attempts free throws. The fan who converts on the most free throws in 20 seconds gets to launch the half-court shot.

With eight successful attempts, O’Malley advanced to the big shot — the half-court heave and the opportunity for $20,000. Seated in section 318 in the upper deck, O’Malley was instructed to report to court level at the six-minute mark of the opening quarter. His moment of truth would happen during a timeout at the midway mark of the second period.

“I was definitely a little nervous, to be honest,” O’Malley said, “and especially when I got downstairs. The lights above the court are super bright.