Bill Haisten: After the Thunder tried to win every game for 12 years, this is hard to watch

First, there was a red flag — this March 27 headline: OKC Thunder’s Al Horford to sit out remaining of the season.
That red flag led to a white flag — the universally recognized symbol for surrender.
For 12 seasons, the Thunder tried to win in every game. With Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016, there was the legitimate possibility of a championship.
During the second half of this season, the Thunder’s mission was adjusted. For the sake of getting a top-four position in the 2021 NBA draft order — or maybe getting the first pick overall — Oklahoma City appeared to be committed to a full-fledged tanking process.
There was never any delusion that the 2021 Thunder could make a run at a special season. However, when Horford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were in the lineup, OKC was consistently competitive and, on the right night, had the ability to beat most opponents.
Winning interfered with the lose-now, benefit-later agenda, and that led to the Thunder management’s decision that Horford would be inactive for the rest of the season. He would continue to collect every dime of a $27.5 million salary, though.
At the same time, there was a situation involving Gilgeous-Alexander: OKC’s best player was hobbled by a foot injury.
I knew the remaining seven weeks of the season would be difficult to watch. I wasn’t expecting setbacks of 37, 48, 24, 27, 24 and 38 points. Against Indiana last week, OKC was beaten 152-95. The 57-point loss was the worst ever for an NBA home team.
Horford hasn’t played since late March. Neither has Gilgeous-Alexander, who this season averaged 23.7 points on 52% shooting overall and 42% on 3-pointers.
When the Horford move was announced, OKC was 19-25.
In 23 games since, OKC is 2-21. There was a 14-game losing streak.
Even while knowing that Oklahoma City would lose, and probably lose big, I stayed up late for Thursday’s contest at Golden State. Final score: Warriors 118, Thunder 97.
Five games remain in this awful Thunder season: at Golden State again on Saturday at 9 p.m., at Sacramento on Sunday and Tuesday, and home dates with Utah (next Friday) and with the Los Angeles Clippers (Sunday, May 16).
I’m sure Oklahoma City would love to unload the 34-year-old Horford’s contract, which extends for two more seasons at a combined total of $53.5 million. What trade partner would take that contract?
Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort are cornerstone figures. Beyond them, the Thunder future is foggy.
If OKC’s Aleksej Pokusevski were 6-foot-8, he would be playing in Europe. Through the first several weeks of his rookie season — as a first-round draft pick — he had at least one moment in every game that made me cringe or even laugh.
More recently, as a 7-footer who handles the basketball pretty well, the 19-year-old Pokusevski has shown signs that he might develop into something. For at least two more seasons, he is a keeper.
I’m not sure what to think about Darius Bazley, except that his shooting percentages need great improvement. Did you notice Bazley’s seemingly anger-fueled exchange with coach Mark Daignault on Thursday night? Losing takes a toll.
If the Thunder can draft real difference-makers for the top of the roster, guys like Isaiah Roby, Kenrich Williams, Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome could be effective supporting-cast personnel. Otherwise, several of this season’s Thunder players don’t belong on an NBA roster.
In November, “to help control the spread of the virus in our community,” Thunder management announced that no fans would be allowed in Chesapeake Energy Arena. In March, it was announced that the policy would be enforced for the whole season.
Currently, 29 of the 30 NBA teams are allowing limited attendance. The one that is not: Oklahoma City. In a state that for the most part has reopened. In a state in which the governor has lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The majority of Thunder fans seem to understand the reason for tanking, but no one likes a process that includes a 57-point embarrassment. Imagine the reaction if 3,000 fans had been in the arena for the 152-95 loss to Indiana. Oklahomans are not wired to be OK with a 57-point loss in anything.
Remember when Westbrook routinely would play in every game of a regular season? Remember when he missed only one game after literally having a hole kicked in his cheekbone?
The 22-year-old Dort has no physical issue that would have kept Westbrook out of the lineup, and yet there was the decision to rest Dort for five of OKC’s last 13 games.
Regardless of the outcome of the 2021 draft, there can’t be another season of obvious tanking. When he’s healthy, a talent like Dort has to be a participant.
In 2021-22, there has to be a commitment to the previous quest of winning every night.
If the final result is a 35-47 record and missing the playoffs, then so be it. After that, try again to get better in the draft while continuing to develop Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort. Be competitive and respectable.
Presumably, the OKC arena will be completely open for business next season. The Thunder organization is starved for ticket revenue, and it would be a great challenge to sell tickets when there isn’t an attempt to win every night.