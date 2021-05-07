Bill Haisten: After the Thunder tried to win every game for 12 years, this is hard to watch

The majority of Thunder fans seem to understand the reason for tanking, but no one likes a process that includes a 57-point embarrassment. Imagine the reaction if 3,000 fans had been in the arena for the 152-95 loss to Indiana. Oklahomans are not wired to be OK with a 57-point loss in anything.

Remember when Westbrook routinely would play in every game of a regular season? Remember when he missed only one game after literally having a hole kicked in his cheekbone?

The 22-year-old Dort has no physical issue that would have kept Westbrook out of the lineup, and yet there was the decision to rest Dort for five of OKC’s last 13 games.

Regardless of the outcome of the 2021 draft, there can’t be another season of obvious tanking. When he’s healthy, a talent like Dort has to be a participant.

In 2021-22, there has to be a commitment to the previous quest of winning every night.

If the final result is a 35-47 record and missing the playoffs, then so be it. After that, try again to get better in the draft while continuing to develop Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort. Be competitive and respectable.