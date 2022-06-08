Bill Haisten: A 10th anniversary review of the Thunder’s fantastic run to the NBA Finals

This week, there is the 10th-anniversary commemoration of something that before 2005 would have been considered an impossibility: the involvement of an Oklahoma team in the NBA Finals.

When Hurricane Katrina resulted in the 2005 two-season move of the New Orleans Hornets to Oklahoma City, NBA decision-makers were dazzled by OKC’s attendance figures and the generosity of corporate sponsors.

Ultimately, a group led by Clay Bennett purchased the Seattle SuperSonics, moved that team to Oklahoma in 2008, rebranded it as the Thunder, overcame a 3-29 first-season start to have a 50-win second season, surged to the 2011 Western Conference finals and in 2012 vanquished the seemingly unbeatable San Antonio Spurs to secure a berth in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat rallied from a Game 1 Finals loss at Oklahoma City, stealing a four-point win in Game 2 and moving on to pretty much dominate the Thunder in Games 3, 4 and 5 in Florida.

Even before the 2012 postseason, the Thunder was a statewide sensation. Through the first several seasons after the Thunder settled in Oklahoma, about 9% of all season tickets were sold to residents of the Tulsa area. Every 2011-12 home game was played before a sellout crowd of 18,203.

OU fans loved the Thunder. Oklahoma State fans loved the Thunder. I still believe that Kevin Durant, before his shocking departure in 2016, was the most popular athlete in Oklahoma history. Durant was revered on both sides of the Bedlam rivalry.

As the favored Spurs had bolted to a two-games-to-none lead in the series, San Antonio had an overall win streak of 20 games. Driven by a pair of 23-year-olds (Durant and Russell Westbrook) and a pair of 22-year-olds (Serge Ibaka and James Harden), the Thunder answered with four consecutive victories and bounced San Antonio from the playoffs.

As Thunder fans were clad in their playoff T-shirts (a must-wear item given to each fan before every OKC home playoff game), they were intoxicated by the joy and amazement of having advanced to the NBA Finals.

Durant hoisted the Western Conference finals trophy above his head. I’ll never forget the response. The arena quaked. No one wanted to go home.

Bennett took the public-address microphone and addressed the crowd: “This incredible group of young men has unified this city and this state as never before.”

Both in OKC and Miami, NBA Finals games were covered by every significant media company in the state. After arriving in Florida, I was introduced to a Woodward woman and her daughter. They paid $3,000 for a pair of Game 4 tickets. They witnessed a Thunder loss but also saw a 43-point statement performance by Westbrook.

Part of the fun of the 2012 postseason was the universal feeling that there would be more to come. Everyone presumed that Westbrook, Durant and Harden would be teammates for many more seasons, and that the 2012 run to the Finals would be the first several such runs.

In advance of the start of the 2012-13 season, only three NBA teams — the Thunder, the Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers — had a season-ticket renewal rate of 99%.

Only days before that season would begin, however, Harden was traded to Houston. In 2013 and 2014, Oklahoma City was talented enough for a return to the Finals but cursed by horribly timed injuries (Westbrook in 2013, Ibaka in 2014).

In 2016, after the Thunder bolted to a three-games-to-one lead over the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, I purchased an airline ticket to Cleveland, Ohio. That was the expectation: the Thunder vs. LeBron and the Cavs in the Finals, with Games 1 and 2 in Cleveland.

In one of the more sickening collapses in Oklahoma sports history, the Thunder famously blew a golden opportunity in Game 6 against Golden State and then lost in Game 7 on the road. Two weeks later, Durant made a free-agency move from Oklahoma to Golden State.

In six seasons since Durant left, OKC hasn’t advanced beyond the first round of the postseason. During the last two seasons — the front end of an extensive rebuilding project — the Thunder was 46-108.

Within the Tulsa market, the Thunder lovefest went to an entirely different place during the 2012 postseason. At bars and in homes throughout Green Country, there were watch parties.

With regard to engagement, though, the real storytelling figures were related to television.

On May 21, 2012, a TNT-televised Thunder victory over the Lakers was watched in 97,520 Tulsa-area households. At that time, it was the most-watched Thunder telecast ever in the Tulsa market.

For the Game 5 telecast of the Western Conference finals — OKC vs. San Antonio — Nielsen Media Research reported that 119,870 Tulsa-area households watched the Thunder win on the Spurs’ home court.

Two nights later, for Game 6, TNT’s presentation was seen in nearly 140,000 Tulsa households.

During the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Thunder-Miami Finals, the Tulsa-area TV audience amounted to more than 190,000 households.

